Namibia: Monkey Oranges Feed Families Back in Rundu

Vendors selling traditional monkey oranges/(omauni) at Stop and Shop trading complex in Windhoek say business is booming, but it takes a long time before they see any profit.

Most of the vendors come from Rundu, while many others travel from Oshakati and other parts of the north.

Maria Mutango said it takes four to five months before the money comes in.

She said the oranges are harvested in Rundu and nurtured for about two months until they are ready.

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They are then loaded onto a bus to Windhoek.

The fare is at least N$1 500, covering her and her 10 sacks of oranges, depending on the type of transport.

Mutango said she makes a profit of about N$5 000 after selling all 10 sacks, a process that takes two to three months.

"We sell here, as you can see. This is where we stay and live after we arrive in Windhoek. We don't have homes here. We camp and sleep where our goods are, and we have to be here until they sell out before going back home. The selling takes three months, and only after everything is sold do we go back home to harvest another batch," she said.

She said the money earned goes toward feeding her family, paying school fees, buying clothes for her children and covering other household essentials.

"I support my family through this business. I don't have a job, and this is the only way for me and my family to survive. With the money I make here, I buy food and clothing and pay school fees for my three children," she said.

Shipapo Marungu, who is in the same business, agreed that sales are strong but said the road to profit is long.

He explained that vendors must go into the bush to scout for the fruits and keep it at home and care for them until they are ready for market.

"We have seen some money from this business of ours, but the process and the money invested before you see any profit is a lot. One needs to be patient for this business to work out. You can imagine waiting at least three or four months before seeing a profit. It is quite hard, and you have to have a heart," he said.

Marungu said he nevertheless earns a good amount after selling, which he uses to support his family.