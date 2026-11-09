Namibia: Namcor Reopens N$21m Otavi Retail Service Station

National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia's (Namcor) managing director Victoria Sibeya officially reopened their Otavi Retail Service Station on Thursday at the central town.

The service station, strategically located along the main highway in Otavi, Otjozondjupa region on Erf 82 and 85, was constructed at an estimated value of N$21 million.

Sibeya highlighted the significance of the retail service station reopening.

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"The reopening of our Otavi Retail Service Station marks an important step in bringing this existing site back into operation. As Namibia's National Oil Company, we remain committed to strengthening security of petroleum products supply by ensuring reliable access to fuel for communities and motorists across the country.

The station's return to service also reflects our commitment to improving the customer experience and supporting motorists travelling along Namibia's major transport routes," she said.

Sibeya added that the reopening is an important milestone for Namcor.

"The reopening marks another important milestone in Namcor's efforts to strengthen its retail network, enhance customer convenience and improve access to quality petroleum products across Namibia.

Situated along one of Namibia's key transport corridors, the Otavi Service Station is well positioned to serve residents, motorists, commercial transport operators and travellers passing through the region," said Sibeya.

The Namcor Otavi Retail Service Station required new sewer, stormwater, fire protection, domestic water supply, bulk and domestic electrical supplies.

A stand-by generator as well as refrigeration, kitchen equipment, access control CCTV and ITC systems were also installed. Additional refurbishment done to the service station are site works that include bulk earthworks, layer works, reinforced concrete, surfacing, paving, kerbing and parking with road signage and markings. The Namcor managing director invited the Otavi community, motorists, transport operators and travellers to visit the reopened service station.

"Come and experience the facilities and celebrate this milestone with us. Whether you're travelling through Otavi or call the town home, make Namcor your preferred fuel stop," she concluded.

Namcor is the national oil company of Namibia, with the mission of creating value to all its stakeholders across the oil and gas value chain.