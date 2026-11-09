Southern Africa: Namibia, Russia to Share Customs Data to Improve Trade

Namibia and Russia will exchange trade data and customs information to improve the movement of goods between the two countries and strengthen efforts to fight customs violations.

The two countries have signed an agreement recently in Moscow by Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) Commissioner Sam Shivute and his Russian counterpart during the Third Russia-Africa Summit.

The two countries committed to sharing customs information and providing mutual administrative assistance to improve the clearance of goods and combat customs violations.

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The agreement is expected to help NamRA improve customs clearance processes, reduce delays and adopt advanced technologies used by the Russian customs service. The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Namibia on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance on Customs Matters establishes a framework for cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries.

Shivute said the agreement would allow the two countries to share knowledge, training and best practices in customs administration.

"The cooperation in sharing knowledge and best practices will enable NamRA to implement trade facilitation measures that will remove inefficiencies and bottlenecks in our customs clearing processes and ensure that the traders between Russia and Namibia are better served," Shivute said in an interview with New Era shortly after the signing ceremony in Russia.

He said the agreement would also improve services related to the clearance of products, advance rulings, the determination of product authenticity and the application of rules of origin.

Shivute said Russia has an advanced customs service, particularly in training, capacity development and the adoption of technology, which Namibia stands to benefit from through the agreement.

"The customs service of Russian Federation is very advanced in the areas of training, capacity development and the adoption of technologies and Namibia stands to benefit through NamRA's collaboration with a world class Russian Customs Service," he said.

According to the published draft agreement, the two countries will exchange trade statistics and information on goods traded between them.

The agreement also provides for cooperation in preventing, investigating and addressing customs offences.

The exchange of information will include details that could help customs authorities verify the value, classification and origin of goods entering or leaving their respective countries.

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This could assist authorities in identifying incorrect declarations, under-invoicing and other customs-related violations.

The draft further provides for cooperation to speed up the movement of goods and international transport vehicles, with the aim of facilitating legitimate trade.

Shivute said the agreement would strengthen the ability of NamRA to provide more effective and efficient services to traders. "With that agreement, such services would not be as efficient and effective as they are now," he said.

The agreement also provides for the exchange of knowledge and experience between customs officials, including through training, seminars and other joint activities. The cooperation is expected to strengthen the skills of NamRA officials and support the adoption of improved customs practices.

The draft agreement also contains safeguards for information exchanged between the two countries.

Customs information is to be treated as confidential and used in line with the laws and procedures of the countries involved.

It further allows either country to refuse assistance in certain circumstances, including where the request could affect national security, sovereignty or other essential interests.

The final implementation of the agreement will depend on the completion of the necessary procedures by the two countries as provided for in the draft agreement.

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