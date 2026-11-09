Namibia: Govt Urged to Protect and Support Young Innovators

A teacher at Sangwali Senior Secondary School in the Zambezi region has called on the government to start protecting the inventions of young Namibians and provide the necessary support to develop their innovations into solutions that benefit the country.

Augustinus Haimbodi, a Grade 10 to 12 Physics and Chemistry teacher, made the call 4last week during an engagement between schools' pupils, teachers and the Chairperson of the National Council, Lukas Sinimbo Muha, as part of the ongoing parliamentary outreach programme in the Zambezi region.

Haimbodi expressed concern that young innovators who develop promising inventions are often rewarded with scholarships to study abroad, without sufficient attention being given to further developing or protecting their original creations.

Referring to 19-year-old Visentius Kapumburu from Gcwagi village in the Kavango West region who made headlines after developing a homemade system that generates electricity, the teacher questioned whether scholarships alone were sufficient to nurture the country's emerging scientific talent. He argued that the government should establish stronger mechanisms to identify young innovators, protect their intellectual property and provide financial and technical assistance to transform their ideas into practical solutions.

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"... after they come up with an idea that's supposed to be new, at the end of the day, those kids will be taken and given scholarships. Going to China to study solar is going to study something that is already existing, meaning their dream to create new inventions for Namibia dies. I think the government needs to start coming in and protect young innovators such as Kapumburu, at least for them to grow their idea and to see how far it can go in terms of solving local problems. We are killing good ideas with scholarships that lead to nothing," Haimbodi said. Responding to the concern, the Secretary to the National Council, Adv Tousy Namiseb, agreed that young innovators need support to protect their inventions and ensure that Namibia benefits from their creativity.

Namiseb cautioned that while scholarships provide valuable educational opportunities, young inventors should understand the conditions attached to such offers, particularly where intellectual property rights may be involved. He warned that innovators could risk losing ownership of their inventions if they enter into agreements without fully understanding their implications. Namiseb encouraged young inventors to approach the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) for guidance on protecting their inventions through patent registration.

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He also highlighted the importance of accessing financial support through institutions such as the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), the National Youth Council and other funding initiatives.

Namiseb stressed that young innovators should be made aware of the institutions and mechanisms available to support their work while safeguarding their rights to inventions.

The engagement forms part of the National Council's outreach programme to the Zambezi and Kavango East regions from 02 to 14 November 2026, aimed at promoting public understanding of Parliament's legislative and oversight functions while providing communities with an opportunity to raise issues requiring national attention.

* Sakeus Iikela is an Information Officer at the National Council.