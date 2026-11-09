Namibia: Coca-Cola Injects N$20m Into Windhoek Water Project

Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse has called on the backers of a new US$1.22 million (N$20m) water project to give communities ownership of it from start to finish.

Amutse spoke at the launch of the //Gam-i Swakop Basin Resilience Project, held at Droombos in Windhoek, which aims to strengthen water security in the Swakop River Basin, a vital water source for Windhoek and surrounding communities.

He represented President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. After thanking those leading the initiative, he said water security touches everyone in Namibia.

"I welcome this initiative because it's something that affects every single person in the country," he said. He said the President has long advocated for water security, and that the project shows how crucial the issue is. He argued that water underpins all development.

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"Water security is important as any sort of development project. Water is needed in any aspect of life to keep us going. Factories cannot work without water and when water isn't available or scarce, eventually everyone feels the pressure," he said. Amutse then said the project should involve the communities where the work is taking place.

"This programme should ensure it accommodates the participation of the community members. They need to own what is being done and be involved from the beginning to the end," he said.

He stated that residents know their areas better than anyone and could help find ways to sustain water management. "The members of communities are more aware of what is going on in their areas than anyone and if used with care, they would add value in identifying how to sustain the management of water," he said.

The project is funded by the Coca-Cola system, which has committed US$1.22 million. Layla Jeevanantham, chief public affairs, communication and sustainability officer at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), announced the investment. She also stressed community involvement.

"The success of this initiative depends not only on investment, but also on local knowledge, institutional support, technical expertise and the active community participation," Jeevanantham said. She described the project as an investment in the people who live with water shortages.

"This project is more than an investment in water security. It's an investment in people, livelihoods and our shared future," she said.

The N$20 million will fund two sand storage dams and the clearing of invasive alien plants to restore 235 hectares of land. 750 trees planted in river buffer zones and degraded areas, including within Windhoek's informal settlements two boreholes, will be installed to help recharge the Windhoek aquifer as part of a resilience action plan for the Swakop River Basin.

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The project is run with Global Water Challenge and WWF Namibia. Local partners include the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and its National Botanical Research Institute, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture. The City of Windhoek and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) are also involved.

At the event, CCBA formally handed out the resilience action plan to the government.

Jeevanantham said it was shaped through consultation with ministries, local authorities, communities, research institutions, civil society and the private sector. The Namibian project is part of the Coca-Cola system's Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, announced in 2024.

That initiative is worth nearly US$25 million and targets water challenges in 20 African countries by 2030. - [email protected]