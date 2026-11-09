Namibia: GIPF to Host 2026 Pension and Investment Symposium

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will host its Pension and Investment Symposium 2026 from 11 to 12 November 2026 at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort.

The symposium will be hosted under the theme "Investment Ready: Positioning Namibia for Institutional Capital" and will bring together Namibia's institutional investment community and industry leaders from the region and beyond.

Participants will examine the conditions needed to invest wisely, at scale and with confidence in Namibia and the region.

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Speaking on the purpose of the symposium, GIPF's chief executive officer and principal officer, Martin Inkumbi said the symposium seeks to build a lasting understanding of market readiness, including how policy, legislation and development priorities can support investment for current and future generations.

The symposium aims to provide evidence on the conditions that enable GIPF and its peers to commit institutional capital with confidence, with participants will use that evidence to examine where those conditions are already in place, where gaps remain and what changes are needed.

"Central to the discussions is GIPF's conviction that the right investments can deliver returns, create impact and build quality industries that generate jobs, advance development and improve socio-economic conditions in Namibia and the region," Inkumbi added.

He further said that the deliberations support GIPF's new Strategic Pillar on Socio-Economic Impact and the Board of Trustees' mandate to define impact investment in practice, with the work maintaining a rigorous fiduciary standard.

Discussions will focus on regulation, governance, investment quality, project pipeline maturity and risk architecture.

Participants will also assess the readiness of sectors and selected major Namibian projects, identifying opportunities that are ready for institutional funding and those requiring further development or refinement.

The programme will draw on regional lessons learnt on the successes and challenges of patient capital across Africa.

The symposium will also feature presentations by the National Planning Commission's director general Kaire Mbuende, Bank of Namibia (BON) governor Ebson Uanguta and former BON governor Johannes !Gawaxab, alongside industry leaders.

The deliberations will seek a collective position on the boundaries between fiduciary duty and development mandates.

Four practical outcomes are expected from the symposium. They include the publication of a collectively developed Environmental Readiness Framework to evaluate future investment opportunities, greater clarity on fiduciary duty and development mandates, grounded in law, evidence and peer agreement.

Other practical outcomes include a stronger institutional position that provides a clear basis for accepting or declining opportunities against the required standards as well as a foundation for regional co-investment and capital pooling with peer pension funds.

Selected Namibian projects will be assessed against the readiness framework to identify strengths and gaps, not presented as investment pitches.

The symposium will also provide a platform for regulators, government and investors to consider enabling conditions under FIMA. Lessons from comparable regional funds will help build an evidence base on what enables institutional capital to work at scale.

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Participating institutions include GIPF, and peer regional pension funds, alongside the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA), BON, the Ministry of Finance and the National Planning Commission. Their perspectives will contribute to discussions across the programme.

Local and international asset managers, advisers and blended finance specialists will contribute technical expertise, while selected project proponents will provide practical insights by presenting opportunities against the investment readiness framework.

The annual symposium series is intended to sustain this work beyond 2026. Each edition will address a focused question and build on the previous year's written outputs and the previous gathering's findings.