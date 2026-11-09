Namibia: GCF Approves N$900m Funding for Decarbonisation Industries

Climate Fund Managers has recently announced that the Green Climate Fund (GCF) had approved N$932 million in catalytic financing for SDG Namibia One to be used for decarbonisation industries, during a press conference in Windhoek.

The funding consists of N$250 million for its Development Tranche and N$682 million for its Construction Equity Tranche.

A development tranche is a staged portion of a development finance loan, released only when specific construction milestones are completed and verified by a monitoring surveyor. An equity tranche is the first loss, most subordinated slice of a securitized structure.

To date, SDG Namibia One has supported Hyphen in ||Kharas region. The project has also supported the HyIron's Oshivela Project, Zhero Molecules and the Dâures Green Fertiliser Project, which are all situated in the Erongo Region.

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According to the regional director for Africa at GCF, Catherine Koffman, GCF is dedicated to decarbonising industrial value chains in Africa through its first Southern African Industrial Decarbonization Facility.

"By deploying catalytic first-loss equity where risk is highest, the facility aims to unlock a target USD 1.2 billion programme across South Africa and Namibia, finance 30 to 40 projects, install about 1.52 GW of renewable energy and avoid an estimated 24.2 million tonnes of emissions. It offers a scalable model for competitive, low-carbon industrial growth."

According to Chief Investment Officer at Invest International, Jeroen Plag the approval of GCF's investment is an important step in accelerating industrial decarbonisation in Southern Africa.

"We are supporting the build out of infrastructure and the creation value chains needed for a competitive low-carbon economy. This commitment demonstrates how concessional climate finance can reduce risk and mobilise additional investment at scale, enabling projects that deliver both climate impact and sustainable economic growth," said Plag.

SDG Namibia One invests across Namibia's industrial decarbonisation, including green hydrogen production, downstream derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, and the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries.

The fund supports integrated industrial value chains, investing in renewable energy generation, production, transport and end-use infrastructure. Its mandate covers projects from early-stage development through construction and into operation.

The approval builds on existing funding commitments of N$749 million from Invest International and N$466 million from the European Union.

This brings identified funding commitments and approvals across both tranches to approximately N$2.15 billion, comprising approximately N$1.46 billion for development and N$682 million.

These figures combine commitments and approvals and should not be described as fully disbursed or deployed.

The additional financing strengthens the fund's capacity to support projects from early-stage development through construction and into operation.

Climate Fund Managers and Invest International hold a combined 51% shareholding, with Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) holding 49%.

The partnership combines Climate Fund Managers' international fund management and investment expertise with Invest International's catalytic funding and expertise, and EIF's national mandate, institutional experience and role in advancing Namibia's green industrialisation agenda.

Also speaking at the occasion, the occasion, EIF's CEO, Benedict Libanda EIF said that SDG Namibia One brings together capital, specialist expertise and meaningful Namibian participation needed for Namibia to on its significant potential to develop green hydrogen and associated industries.

"It combines international investment with local knowledge and an understanding of national priorities. GCF's catalytic financing will help build on this foundation, advancing projects that can create jobs, support industrial development and contribute to Namibia's transition to a low-carbon economy," said Libanda.

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SDG's ambitions

SDG Namibia One aims to mobilise public and private capital for Namibia's industrial decarbonisation and green hydrogen value chain.

The fund seeks to support the development of a competitive green industrial sector, contribute to long-term economic development and advance Namibia's transition to a low-carbon economy.

SDG Namibia One is Namibia's dedicated industrial decarbonisation fund, investing in the energy transition and green hydrogen infrastructure. It forms part of Climate Fund Managers' global Climate Investor Three Fund.

It uses a blended finance model, combining public and private capital, to support projects from early-stage development through construction and into operation.

