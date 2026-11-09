Namibia: Captured Moments of the 2026 Windhoek Jazz Festival

The 2026 Windhoek Jazz Festival drew crowds from different sections of the capital and even other parts of Namibia to the Ramblers Stadium on Saturday.

The festival, which was held under the theme: "let's jazz it up", was headlined by South African-based jazz sensation, Jimmy Dludlu.

Supporting acts included the likes of Tisha Coetzee, Big Ben, Suzy Eises, Sagarias Tsam and Erna Chimu, while South African band, Artwork Sounds took those in attendance down memory lane with jazz versions of hits from the late legendary African jazz muso's Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi.

Vibez!, didn't miss a beat, capturing and compiling a collection of photos above, which told their own story of the festival's standout moments from performances, crowd reactions and an all-round fun atmosphere at the stadium.