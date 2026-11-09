Namibia: Berlin Fashion Partnership Could Open Global Doors for Designers

A proposed partnership between MTC Windhoek Fashion Week and Berlin Fashion Week could give Namibian fashion designers access to international markets, with discussions underway to create opportunities for designers from both cities.

Linked to the Windhoek-Berlin Sister Cities programme, a Berlin creative-industry delegation is in Namibia for engagements alongside MTC Windhoek Fashion Week 2026, exploring opportunities for design exchanges, cultural collaboration and international market access.

MTC Windhoek Fashion Week director Kalistu Ramos Mukoroli said discussions began in September, when organisers approached the Berlin team to explore opportunities for collaboration between the two fashion platforms.

"We really want to start having a conversation with Berlin Fashion Week and Windhoek Fashion Week. These are two cities that the fashion weeks are named after, and we want to explore what possible design exchange programmes can come out of this, as well as opportunities for market access for local designers to get into the Berlin space," he said.

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The delegation includes Dominika Kahiha, a creative industries funding specialist, and Johanna Dramé, a fashion industry adviser, from the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises.

Kahiha said the delegation's visit was also intended to strengthen the relationship between the two cities while gaining insight into Namibia's fashion industry.

"We came with a small delegation for at least four days to see Windhoek Fashion Week and, especially, to improve the city partnership between Berlin and Windhoek. We also want to look at different ways of hosting a fashion week and gain inspiration," she said.

Dramé, who is responsible for Berlin Fashion Week and international cooperation, said the visit followed a commitment to deepen cooperation within the creative sector. She said Berlin had opened some of its concept competitions to African and international labels.

"Our Secretary of State was in Windhoek in April this year, and it was also his wish that we further continue closer cooperation within the creative sector, especially in fashion. We are really looking forward to possibly inviting Namibian fashion labels to showcase in Berlin, but also to talk about different other exchange opportunities," she said.

Mukoroli said the proposed collaboration would be reciprocal, allowing German designers to showcase their collections in Windhoek.

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"Namibian designers are incorporating a lot of traditional elements into their designs. We would want to explore that, exchange culture and tradition, and create opportunities for our designers to showcase at Berlin Fashion Week, while designers from Germany get the opportunity to showcase here," he said.

No formal showcase arrangement has been confirmed, with the proposed partnership still at the discussion and exploration stage. Mukoroli said the delegation's presence marked progress and expressed hope that the initiative would yield tangible results by 2027.

The visit comes as MTC Windhoek Fashion Week marks its 11th year, having hosted approximately 500 designers and 800 models over the past decade, with an estimated 26 000 people attending its shows.

This year's programme includes about 25 student designers from the College of the Arts, COSDEF students, and approximately 25 emerging and established designers.

Mukoroli said the broader ambition was to strengthen Namibia's creative economy through collaboration, adding that fashion, music and sport should not operate in isolation.

For Namibian designers, the proposed exchange presents an opportunity to turn local creative talent and cultural heritage into international visibility. However, translating the discussions into actual showcases, industry connections and market opportunities will be the real measure of the partnership's success.