Uganda: Vulnerable Nations Push for Climate Finance Reforms in EU Talks

The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) will put climate financing at the centre of its discussions with the European Union (EU), with member states demanding reforms to help vulnerable countries respond to climate shocks without accumulating more debt.

The position emerged during the 65th OACPS Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, ahead of a joint assembly with EU counterparts scheduled to run from Monday until Friday.

Uganda's Deputy Speaker of Parliament and OACPS Parliamentary Assembly President, Thomas Tayebwa, who chaired the meeting, urged member states to collectively demand climate justice and insist that countries responsible for the largest share of global emissions bear a greater share of the cost of addressing climate change.

He said African, Caribbean and Pacific countries were experiencing disproportionate climate impacts despite contributing relatively little to global emissions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The ones who are emitting a lot are not feeling the impact, as we are, who are emitting less. If you look at the OACPS countries, in total, we don't emit more than, on average, more than 6%. But the impact is huge on us," Tayebwa told delegates.

He cited rising sea levels, coastal erosion and damage to coral reefs in the Caribbean, drought and food insecurity in Africa, and increasingly difficult conditions in Pacific countries.

Tayebwa acknowledged that European countries were also experiencing global warming but said OACPS members needed to engage strategically with international partners to turn the principle of polluters paying for climate damage into practical action.

Dr James Murombedzi, former head of the Africa Climate Policy Centre at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), warned that the dominance of loans in climate financing was worsening the debt challenges of vulnerable countries.

In a presentation titled Financing Climate Resilience Without Deepening Debt, he argued that countries with limited resources were being forced to borrow to address climate impacts despite having contributed relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

He recommended prioritising grants for adaptation projects that do not generate direct revenue, while reserving loans for affordable, revenue-generating investments capable of supporting repayment.

He also called for direct financing for Loss and Damage to support emergency response, recovery and reconstruction, rather than concentrating climate funding exclusively on preventing future risks.

Other proposals included expanding pre-arranged disaster financing, introducing climate-resilient debt clauses to allow temporary suspension of repayments after severe disasters, simplifying access to climate funds and investing in food security and early-warning systems.

Murombedzi also challenged OACPS countries to strengthen their participation in international climate negotiations, including the annual United Nations climate conferences known as COP.

He said smaller delegations, inadequate resources and limited technical capacity weakened their influence in negotiations.

Delegates from several countries echoed calls for changes to the international financial system.

Barbados representative Dwight Sutherland urged support for the Bridgetown Initiative, which seeks to reform global financial arrangements and improve access to affordable financing for climate-vulnerable countries.

"The Bridgetown Initiative seeks to reform the international financial architecture so that climate-vulnerable countries can respond to shocks, invest in resilience, and finance their development on affordable terms," he said.

Chad's representative, David Houdeingar Ngarimaden, cited the shrinking size of Lake Chad as an illustration of the effects of climate change on vulnerable communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Uganda Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the lake's surface area had declined from approximately 25,000 square kilometres to 2,500 square kilometres.

Mauritius representative Mohamed Ehsan Juman cited a United Nations Environment Programme report projecting an annual adaptation financing deficit of 272 billion euros by 2035.

Jamaica's representative, Heroy Clarke, questioned the use of loans to finance recovery from climate disasters, citing Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the country in 2025.

"Loans for Loss and Damage are morally and economically indefensible. You cannot lend a country money to recover from a harm it did not cause, then charge interest on its suffering," Clarke said.

The OACPS delegates are expected to carry these concerns into their discussions with European lawmakers, seeking a financing framework that recognises the disproportionate burden climate change places on developing countries.