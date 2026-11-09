Uganda: Kakungulu Memorial Seeks Government Support to Equip Science Laboratories

Kakungulu Memorial School Head Teacher Hajji Jamir Buwembo has appealed to the government to provide schools with practical learning equipment, saying the high cost of laboratory materials is making it difficult for some institutions to adequately deliver science education.

Buwembo said although the competency-based curriculum emphasises practical skills and hands-on learning, many schools face financial constraints in acquiring the equipment needed to conduct laboratory lessons.

He urged the government to intervene by providing essential laboratory equipment to enable learners to acquire practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge.

His appeal comes as 203,875 candidates across the country begin their 2026 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, representing a 22.5% increase from the 166,400 candidates registered in 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), the increase represents 37,475 additional candidates compared to the previous year.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo announced the registration figures on September 23, 2026, while releasing the national examination timetable.

At Kakungulu Memorial School in Chivuli, 258 Senior Six candidates have been registered for the examinations, which opened with Mathematics, History and other science and arts papers.

Buwembo expressed confidence in the candidates' preparedness, saying the school had adequately prepared them under the competency-based curriculum.

"We have a total of 258 candidates who have been prepared under the competency-based curriculum. We have prepared them well, and we hope that if all goes well, they will perform to our expectations," he said.

He also noted growing interest in science subjects among learners, attributing the trend partly to the government's emphasis on science education and students' performance in sciences at Ordinary Level.

According to Buwembo, several of the current Senior Six candidates performed well in science subjects at Senior Four, encouraging them to pursue science combinations at A-Level.

He said increasing the number of science graduates could improve employment prospects while encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Sciences have an advantage in the labour market. When you study sciences and pass them, your chances of getting employment are higher, and you are more likely to become a job creator than a job seeker," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Buwembo emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between science and arts education, saying both disciplines play an important role in preparing learners for different opportunities in society.