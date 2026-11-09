Uganda: 10-Year-Old Girl Swept Away By Floodwaters in Nansana

Police in Wakiso District are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly swept away by fast-flowing floodwaters in Kyebando Kabulengwa Village, Nansana Division, following heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred at about 4pm on Sunday, November 8, when the girl was reportedly playing with a friend whose slipper had fallen into a water channel.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the girl attempted to retrieve the slipper but was overwhelmed by the fast-moving water and swept away.

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Owoyesigyire said the channel is approximately 50 metres from the child's home and carries large volumes of water during heavy rainfall, frequently causing flooding in the surrounding neighbourhood.

A team of detectives, homicide investigators and forensic personnel responded to the scene and conducted preliminary investigations. Statements were also recorded from witnesses as search operations continued in the surrounding areas.

In a separate incident in Nansana, police recovered a suspected stolen Toyota Harrier carrying two Friesian cows after its occupants allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The white vehicle, registration number UAU 758N, was recovered by officers from Gganda Police Station in Gganda Nasere Village, Kyebando Parish, Wakiso District, at about 5:40am on November 8.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the occupants had allegedly attempted to divert towards an abattoir before abandoning the vehicle and escaping.

The recovered animals included a large black cow without horns and a medium-sized black-and-white cow with short horns.

Police also recovered a panga and a metal cutter from the vehicle.

The police forensic team examined and documented the scene, while statements were obtained from witnesses as investigations continued to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected theft and identify those involved.

Meanwhile, police have recovered a 10-month-old baby boy who was allegedly taken by a housemaid in Konge, Makindye Division, Kampala.

The disappearance was reported on November 4 after the child's mother told police that a newly recruited housemaid had disappeared with the baby after working for the family for only a few days.

According to Owoyesigyire, investigations and subsequent intelligence-led operations, supported by coordination with other police units, led to the arrest of the principal suspect and the safe recovery of the infant.

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Two other individuals had earlier been arrested to assist with investigations.

Owoyesigyire attributed the recovery to the cooperation and support of the Regional Police Commander for West Nile and officers who participated in the operation.

He confirmed that the baby was safe and that the principal suspect remained in police custody to assist with investigations.

Kampala Metropolitan Police commended the officers and other individuals who contributed to the recovery, urging members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Police also cautioned residents against exposing themselves and children to open drainage channels and flooded areas during heavy rains, warning that fast-flowing stormwater poses a serious threat to life.

Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.