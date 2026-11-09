Liberia: CBL Restricts Cititrust, TipMe Operations

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has imposed regulatory restrictions on Cititrust Savings and Loans Liberia Limited and TipMe Liberia Limited following serious concerns about their financial conditions, governance structures, and internal controls.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over Cititrust's reported inability to meet customers' withdrawal requests, prompting the Central Bank to intensify its supervisory oversight and launch an independent forensic investigation into the two financial institutions.

In a public statement, the CBL disclosed that its supervisory activities had uncovered significant concerns regarding Cititrust's financial condition, governance, and internal control systems, leading to the institution being placed under enhanced supervision.

As part of the intervention, the Bank has deployed resident supervisors to monitor Cititrust's daily operations and implemented measures intended to protect depositors and safeguard the institution's assets.

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The Central Bank also confirmed that similar supervisory concerns had been identified at TipMe Liberia Limited, a licensed payment service provider connected to Cititrust through common ownership. Consequently, appropriate supervisory restrictions have also been imposed on TipMe.

To establish the full extent of the problems confronting both institutions, the CBL has commissioned an independent forensic and special investigation.

The investigation will examine the financial conditions of the institutions, determine whether they have complied with applicable laws and regulations, and establish the appropriate regulatory actions required to address any violations.

The Bank warned that any regulatory breaches or violations uncovered during the investigation would be addressed through appropriate supervisory, administrative, civil, or other legal measures available under Liberia's laws.

Among the immediate measures announced, the Central Bank has restricted Cititrust from accepting new deposits and granting new loans.

The institution has also been directed not to dispose of any assets without obtaining prior written approval from the CBL.

The restrictions are being implemented under the New Financial Institutions Act of 1999, the National Payment Systems Act of 2014, and other applicable laws and regulations.

According to the Central Bank, the measures are precautionary and intended to protect depositors, preserve institutional assets, maintain accurate records, and safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation and supervisory review.

The CBL further disclosed that the owners and management of the affected institutions had been instructed to undertake corrective measures, including providing additional capital and liquidity support.

However, the Bank said the corrective measures had not been implemented satisfactorily or sufficiently to address the supervisory concerns identified.

Although the restrictions represent a significant regulatory intervention, the CBL cautioned that they should not be interpreted as a final determination of Cititrust's financial condition or the outcome of any regulatory proceedings.

"The investigation and supervisory review remain ongoing," the Bank emphasized.

Recognizing the concerns of affected depositors, the Central Bank has encouraged individuals with complaints or concerns relating to their accounts, transactions, or dealings with Cititrust and TipMe to submit relevant information through official channels that will be announced by the institution.

The CBL explained that the information-gathering process would assist it in obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the situation and support its ongoing supervisory and investigative work.

However, the Bank cautioned that submitting information does not constitute confirmation of entitlement, validation of a claim, or a guarantee of repayment.

The Central Bank also urged affected customers and members of the public to rely exclusively on official communications from the Bank and exercise caution regarding information circulating through social media and other unofficial or unverified sources.

Further information, it said, would be communicated through official channels as appropriate.

Recognizing the concerns of affected depositors, the CBL has appealed to customers and the general public to remain calm while the supervisory and investigative processes continue.

The Bank urged affected individuals to pursue their concerns through lawful and official channels and refrain from actions that could endanger public safety, disrupt legitimate business operations, damage property, or compromise records and evidence relevant to the investigation.

It assured the public that appropriate measures were being taken to protect institutional records, assets, customers, and the broader public during the ongoing process.

The CBL emphasized that the concerns involving Cititrust and TipMe were under active review and would be addressed through the appropriate supervisory, investigative, and regulatory mechanisms established by law.

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In a further effort to address potential public concerns about the broader financial system, the Central Bank stressed that the supervisory issues currently under investigation were specific to Cititrust and TipMe.

It clarified that the developments should not be interpreted as an indication of the overall condition of Liberia's financial sector.

According to the CBL, licensed commercial banks, non-bank financial institutions, and payment service providers continue to operate normally and remain subject to robust regulatory oversight and prudential supervision.

The Bank reaffirmed that it continues to closely monitor developments across the financial sector and stands ready to take all necessary measures to preserve financial stability, protect consumers, and maintain public confidence.

It also assured the public that all supervisory and enforcement actions would be undertaken in accordance with applicable laws and due process.

The Central Bank concluded by reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding financial stability, protecting consumers, and maintaining confidence in Liberia's financial system as the investigation and supervisory review of Cititrust and TipMe continue.