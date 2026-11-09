Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Blames Delayed Turf Materials for Lofa's Loss of County Meet Hosting Rights

Lofa County has lost the opportunity to host Group C of the 2026/2027 National County Sports Meet following delays in the arrival of materials needed to complete the Voinjama Sports Pitch, according to Lofa County Senator Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus.

Senator Cyrus, who chairs the Lofa County Sports Steering Committee, disclosed the development Saturday, November 7, during an appearance on ELBC's Super Sports program, attributing the setback to international shipping disruptions that delayed the delivery of essential turf materials to Liberia.

Lofa had initially been selected by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to host Group C, comprising Lofa, Grand Bassa, Montserrado, and Sinoe counties. The group-stage matches were scheduled to begin November 29, 2026, in Voinjama.

However, following several technical assessments of the sports pitch, the Ministry designated Grand Bassa County to replace Lofa as the host of the group. Meanwhile, the tournament's opening ceremony, scheduled for November 28, will now be held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

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Despite the change, Senator Cyrus maintained that the county and its officials should not be held responsible for the delay, explaining that the pitch rehabilitation contract had already been awarded and the contractor had commenced mobilization.

"The contract for that field was consummated and the contractor went ahead and did a lot of mobilizations," he said. "It was initially earmarked for 24 months, but we insisted that the field be fixed within 11 months."

He attributed the delay to international shipping disruptions linked to the conflict between the United States and Iran, which, he said, affected shipping schedules and prevented the timely arrival of materials at the Port of Monrovia.

"The global situation - the shipping lines have not been able to dock at the Port of Monrovia since September 26," Senator Cyrus said, explaining that the expected arrival dates had repeatedly changed.

He recalled that officials remained hopeful when an October 11 delivery date was communicated. However, their expectations were dashed when they subsequently received information that the materials would not arrive until November 16.

"We actually broke down when new information came that the materials will arrive on November 16," he said.

According to the senator, nearly eight containers containing specialized technical and sporting materials required to condition the field were expected to arrive by September 26. He maintained that timely delivery would have allowed the county to complete the installation of a new artificial turf and prepare the facility for the competition.

Senator Cyrus commended Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah for maintaining communication and engaging the county's leadership throughout the process.

"She communicates well," he said. "We had a couple of technical meetings and we realized that we cannot host. So, she pleaded with us and assured us that next year we will host after we shall have completed our turf."

He disclosed that the contractor had already mobilized locally available materials and undertaken preliminary activities, including clearing the field, in preparation for the substantive construction work.

The senator, however, said temporarily preparing the pitch to accommodate the group-stage matches would impose additional financial pressure on the county.

According to him, the process would require at least US$8,000 to mobilize and demobilize equipment and resources within a few weeks, an expenditure the county could not justify while struggling to finance its teams and complete the permanent pitch.

"We cannot do that because it is cost-intensive. We are looking for resources to prepare the teams and fix the field. So, we cannot make such an expense in just a few weeks," he said.

Beyond losing the hosting opportunity, Senator Cyrus said the change of venue has increased the financial demands on Lofa County as its teams prepare to compete away from home.

He disclosed that the County Sports Steering Committee has developed a US$175,000 budget to support the preparation and participation of the county's teams in the upcoming competition.

The proposed budget is expected to cover training, feeding, accommodation, transportation, fuel, and other logistical requirements necessary to prepare the athletes for the tournament.

Senator Cyrus said the teams were expected to begin camp during the week, but contributions from citizens and supporters had remained limited.

He identified Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Thomas Fallah as the only major contributor so far, saying the lawmaker had provided US$5,000 toward the county's preparations.

"This week, the teams should be going to camp, but no significant contribution or donation has been made so far, with the exception of Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who gave US$5,000," he said.

"We need money for hotels, feeding, fuel, and per diem for players," he added.

The Lofa County senator appealed to citizens at home and abroad, businesspeople, political leaders, and other well-wishers to contribute toward the US$175,000 target, emphasizing that financial support was critical to ensuring the teams received adequate preparation.

Although Lofa will not enjoy the advantage of hosting Group C, he expressed confidence in the county's ability to compete for the trophies, provided the necessary resources are mobilized.

"We did not win last year, but I believe this is our time - all we need to do is to contribute now. Your nickel, dime, and thousands of Liberian Dollars matter to the team now," he said.

Senator Cyrus also disclosed that he had personally financed several aspects of the county's sports development over the years, including initial preparations, recruitment, training, and the provision of training materials.

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However, he stressed that the responsibility should not rest on the shoulders of a few individuals, calling for broader participation from citizens and stakeholders.

"Now, only Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah has made a contribution - we need your support. Come out now for Lofa. The county needs your support," he urged.

He further challenged citizens to abandon the practice of making financial contributions only toward the end of the competition, noting that early support was essential to sustaining the athletes' motivation and ensuring adequate preparation.

"We need to stop that notion of contributing late, especially at the end of the league. Let's think about the motivation of ordinary citizens, the farmers, youth and elders who sit by the radio when Lofa is playing - all they want is victory," Senator Cyrus said.

He also called on Lofians to put aside political differences and work collectively toward advancing sports development in the county.

Despite the setback involving the hosting arrangements, Senator Cyrus said Lofa County had made considerable progress in sports development, pointing to its recent victories in football, kickball, and basketball as evidence of the talent available across the county.

He maintained that Lofa has a large pool of young and promising athletes who require financial backing, adequate facilities, and sustained institutional support to reach their full potential.

"Lofa has so many talents - we must help to bring their dreams to reality," he said.