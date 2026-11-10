Ethiopia: Families Who Fled Ethiopia for Kenya's Moyale Need Food, Water and Shelter

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) and partners are calling for urgent funding to support tens of thousands of people who have escaped violent clashes in Ethiopia for the Moyale region in northern Kenya.

"Families who fled are facing serious shortages of food, water and adequate shelter, while communities hosting them are already facing limited resources," said Nomagugu Ncube, IOM Kenya Chief of Mission.

Roughly 50,000 people have crossed the border since late October and are now struggling to meet their basic needs, according to a rapid assessment of 758 households conducted by the Kenyan authorities with support from IOM, fellow UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

It found that 71 per cent do not have enough to eat and 80 per cent identify food as their most urgent need.

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Water and sanitation are also major concerns. Nearly half of the households, 44 per cent, reported insufficient access to drinking water, while more than three-quarters have no handwashing facility.

Additionally, more than half of households said they have difficulties accessing healthcare, mainly due to high costs and shortages of medicines.

Host communities under pressure

Most of the displaced are staying with relatives or host community members in Moyale, adding to the demand for food, water and shelter. Others have sought refuge in schools and temporary sites, while some are sleeping outdoors.

Nearly all households surveyed, 96 per cent, had fled mainly from the Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia. Nine in 10 people reported that their entire village had fled, highlighting the scale of displacement.

IOM noted that more than half of arrivals are children, including many under the age of five, "raising concerns about their health and wellbeing amid worsening living conditions".