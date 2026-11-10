Sudan: 'Sudan's Army Has Exceeded Its Remit - War Now Part of Dissolved NCP Agenda' - PCP SEC-Gen Ali El Haj

Berlin — The Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party (PCP), Dr Ali El Haj Mohamed, says Sudan's military establishment has increasingly assumed a political role, taken positions and adopting policies that go beyond its professional responsibilities. He says the war has become part of the approach pursued by groups linked to the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) and their determination to retain power.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga's Sudan Files programme, due to be broadcast this week, Dr Ali El Haj Mohamed, Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party, says the continuation of the war offers no solution to Sudan's crisis. He warns that the insistence of NCP leaders on a military option could lead the country to repeat the experience of South Sudan, with all the consequences that followed.

El Haj stresses that he is not calling for a military coup or political change outside established political frameworks. Instead, he calls for alternative national voices and perspectives to emerge within the military establishment, challenging the current approach and pushing for an end to the war and a political settlement.

El Haj says the difficulties facing international and regional initiatives demonstrate the limitations of relying on external intervention, as international powers remain preoccupied with their own priorities and interests.

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He calls for Sudan's crisis to be brought back within a national framework through an intra-Sudanese dialogue involving political, military, and civilian forces. The aim, he says, should be to reach a settlement that ends the war and restores stability to the country.

Referring to previous negotiations, including those concerning South Sudan and the Framework Agreement, El Haj says these experiences underline the importance of domestic understandings and adherence to commitments and agreements. He places primary responsibility for reaching a political settlement on Sudanese parties, particularly the military forces.

Disputes within the Popular Congress Party

Addressing divisions within the Popular Congress Party, El Haj says the party's constitution remains the principal reference for determining legitimate membership and political positions. He criticises what he describes as attempts by some groups to disregard this framework and establish separate structures and hold parallel conferences.

He rejects the notion that any group supporting the continuation of the war can claim affiliation with the Popular Congress Party.

El Haj reaffirms the party's commitment to a ceasefire, the declaration of a truce, and facilitating humanitarian access to people affected by the conflict.