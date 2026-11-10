Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Launches Electric Vehicle As Part of Green Finance Drive

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched an electric vehicle, costing K74 million, as part of its push to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles in its operations and to promote green financing.

Speaking at the handover on Tuesday, the bank's SME Consultant, Micheal Chikapa, said the vehicle reflected NBM's ambition to lead Malawi's shift to a greener economy.

"National Bank wants to be number one, and this vehicle is a statement of our commitment to ESG. It represents a milestone in integrating sustainability into the Bank's operations," he said.

Chikapa said the vehicle complemented ongoing initiatives, including nationwide tree-planting and the installation of solar-powered pumps and equipment at health centres and schools.

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He also cited the "Adopt a Forest" programme, which aims to combat deforestation and promote biodiversity.

The bank's Green Finance Product offers affordable credit for renewable energy solutions through partnerships with Sky Energy Africa and Energy 265, Chikapa said.

Customers with active accounts can obtain a quotation from Sky Energy, after which NBM assesses the asset before approving funding.

"The EV aligns with our strategy to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy," he said.

Sky Energy Africa Operations Manager Kondwani Tchereni said the partnership would extend renewable energy solutions to education, health, agriculture and residential customers.

"NBM plc clients can visit our offices for renewable energy solutions in education, health facilities, agriculture, and residential setups, get a quotation, and access favourable financing from the bank," he said.

Tchereni highlighted the running costs of electric mobility.

"With a single charge costing about K5,000 to K5,500, one can travel 300 to 350 kilometres while reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions," he said.