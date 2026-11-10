Kenya: Wanyama to Captain Harambee Stars in Blockbuster Duel With Arsenal

9 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 - Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama will don the armband once again as he skippers national team legends against their Arsenal counterparts in the much-anticipated Legends Cup at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton midfielder will lead out a star-studded line-up that also includes his older brother, MacDonald Mariga, Kenya's all-time top scorer Dennis 'the Menace' Oliech, midfield magicians Jamal Mohammed and Francis Kahata as well as legendary defender John Bobby Ogolla.

Lining up for the Gunners will be an African contingent that includes Nwankwo Kanu, Gervinho and Alex Song as well as Frenchmen Bacary Sagna and Yaya Sanogo, among others.

The match, to be broadcast on SuperSport, will kick off at 7 pm.

On Saturday, the Arsenal legends will conduct a football clinic at Crawford International School.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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