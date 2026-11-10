Ethiopia: A Tale of Two Ethiopias - Spectacle of Wealth Amid Widespread Poverty

Addis Abeba — In recent weeks, a short clip began travelling across Ethiopian TikTok and Telegram. According to the captions that came with it, a family had presented a newly married couple with a gift worth one billion birr. Within days, the figure had become a hashtag, a punchline, and, for a great many viewers, a provocation. I cannot verify the sum, and I have no interest in the family. What caught my attention was something else: almost nobody who shared the clip seemed to find the number implausible.

That reaction provides significant insight. One billion birr is roughly $6 million at the current official exchange rate. A university graduate entering the federal civil service on the entry salary of 11,500 birr a month introduced in September 2025 would need more than 7,000 years of work to earn it.

The same feeds carry other images: shimiglina ceremonies staged as full productions, weddings hosted abroad, and floral installations that fill entire halls. Scroll a little further, and another Ethiopia appears. It is the Ethiopia of doctors and nurses who spent much of 2025 campaigning for fair pay, some of whom were later charged with "inciting riot and unrest" for doing so.

Not about one household

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This is not an argument about any particular wedding, family, or businessperson. Wealth earned legally is not a crime, and Ethiopians have always marked marriage generously. Gifts to the couple and their parents, the mediation of elders in shimiglina, and the feast itself carry real social functions: they bind families, redistribute resources, and affirm mutual obligation.

The question is what happens when these rituals become public performances at a scale detached from the society around them. Readers of this publication will recognize the theme. Demessie Girma has already examined, in these pages, the psychology behind lavish spending in poor countries like Ethiopia, arguing that status display crowds out productive investment. I want to push that conversation in a structural direction. What do such performances reveal about how wealth is now made in Ethiopia, who keeps it, and what the rest of the country is being asked to accept?

Two Ethiopias on one screen

The official numbers describe a country under strain. As Addis Standard reported, the World Bank expects Ethiopia's poverty rate to climb to 43 percent in 2025, up from 33 percent in 2016, reversing years of progress. Poverty remains overwhelmingly rural, at about 45 percent in the countryside against 15 percent in towns, according to the Bank's 2021 survey data. Early-warning analysts projected that 15 to 16 million people would face crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity by July 2026, and the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme counts 37 million Ethiopians without basic water services. Annual inflation reached 15.3 percent in July and has hovered near that level since. For anyone on a fixed salary, that is a pay cut renewed every month.

All of this sits alongside headline growth rates that place Ethiopia among Africa's fastest-growing economies, a combination one commentator has called Ethiopia's growth paradox. Writers in this publication have been asking the same question in sharper terms, describing a mirage of 'prosperity' in which the lights shine for the few and a growth story beneath which lie bureaucracy, corruption, and inequality.

The contrast sharpens when we look at people who did everything the country asked of them. Consider a young doctor. She earned top marks in the national examination, spent six or seven years in medical training, and now carries responsibility for life and death in an under-supplied hospital. When health workers launched their campaign in April 2025, one practitioner with five years of service told Addis Standard that his monthly salary was 7,600 birr. Amnesty International put the average pay of specialist doctors at about $80 a month. The Ethiopian Medical Association had earlier reported cases of doctors imprisoned over unpaid wages.

When the origins of large fortunes are opaque, every extravagant display invites suspicion, and honest entrepreneurs pay a reputational price for the conduct of others."

The response to the strike was partly coercive. Amnesty received a list of 212 health professionals reported arrested in its first ten days, and the government suspended the Ethiopian Health Professionals Association in June 2025. Doctors are not alone. University lecturers had threatened an indefinite strike over unmet demands, and government workers have described delayed salary increments that leave them struggling as prices climb. When the Finance Ministry sought approval for the 2024 pay rise, its own study, as Addis Standard reported, classified large numbers of civil servants as living below the poverty line. Addis Standard's reporting has since returned to the point that fixed-income workers pay the highest price for economic adjustment.

When the expense is the message

Thorstein Veblen gave us the vocabulary for this more than a century ago. In The Theory of the Leisure Class (1899), he argued that where wealth is not otherwise visible, status has to be shown. Conspicuous consumption is spending whose purpose is display rather than use. The cost is the point: a gift impresses because it is excessive, and a ceremony signals rank because it wastes what others cannot afford to waste.

The recent transformation of shimiglina fits Veblen's account closely. A commentary on EBC described how, in high-profile cases, the respected elders who traditionally negotiate between families are now replaced by celebrities and prominent entrepreneurs, chosen for visibility rather than wisdom. The betrothal has grown into a second wedding, complete with designer gifts and luxury hotel lunches. A ritual of mediation has become a ritual of display.

Veblen's sharper insight concerns pecuniary emulation. Standards set at the top travel downward. Middle-class families who cannot afford elite weddings still feel pressure to approximate them. The Ethiopian Business Review has estimated that urban weddings now range from about 100,000 birr to several million, the equivalent of years of disposable income for a salaried worker. Anecdotally, couples borrow, join iqub savings groups, or postpone marriage altogether.

Veblen explains the signal well. He says less about where the money comes from. For that, we need other tools.

The changing exchange rate between capitals

Pierre Bourdieu's work, especially Distinction (1979), helps explain why these displays matter beyond vanity. Bourdieu distinguished economic capital (money and property), social capital (networks and connections), and cultural capital (education, credentials, and taste). These forms can be converted into one another, and the rates at which they convert reveal how a society distributes advantage.

For much of the past half-century, the most reliable Ethiopian route out of poverty ran through cultural capital. A child who excelled at school, entered medicine or engineering, and secured a public post brought prestige and security to an extended family. That conversion has weakened sharply. The doctor still holds the credential, but its exchange rate against money has collapsed.

Social capital, by contrast, appears to have appreciated. Access to land leases, foreign exchange, import licenses, credit, and public contracts depends heavily on who one knows. Seen this way, a lavish ceremony is more than consumption. The guest list is a map of a network. The choice of who stands as elder, who sends flowers, and who is photographed beside whom converts money into recognition and recognition into further access.

Bourdieu also stressed reproduction: the ways privileged groups pass advantage to their children while presenting it as merit or taste. A very large wedding gift is, sociologically, an intergenerational wealth transfer performed in public. It sets the next generation's starting point. When a graduate from a modest family cannot afford rent while a newly married couple receives a fortune on day one, the gap is not a difference in effort. It is a difference in inheritance, made visible.

Asking where the surplus comes from

A Marxian reading pushes the question further back, from display to accumulation. For Marx, fortunes are not simply rewards for individual brilliance; they express social relations, above all who appropriates the surplus that others produce. His account of so-called primitive accumulation in Capital reminds us that early fortunes are often built less through production than through control over land and the reach of the state.

The Ethiopian context lends this lens some force. Land is publicly owned and allocated through leases. Until the 2024 exchange-rate reform, foreign currency was rationed, so privileged access to dollars at the official rate was itself a valuable rent. Large infrastructure and urban redevelopment programs open further opportunities for those positioned to win contracts or acquire land early. Ethiopia's ruling parties have long used the language of "rent-seeking" to name exactly this danger, and Addis Standard has documented both institutionalized corruption and the government's own crackdowns on senior officials.

A case filed this month illustrates the mechanism, though it involves allegations rather than findings. According to Capital, federal prosecutors have charged 13 people, including former officials of the Ministry of Labour and Skills, with extracting more than 1.1 billion birr from the certification system for overseas employment, and allege that part of the proceeds went into six residential properties in Addis Abeba and a luxury vehicle. The court will decide guilt. The structural point stands regardless: where public authority can be turned into private income, the distance between office, fortune, and display can be very short.

None of this means every wealthy Ethiopian made money this way. Many built real businesses, employ thousands, and pay their taxes. The trouble is that the public usually cannot tell the difference. When the origins of large fortunes are opaque, every extravagant display invites suspicion, and honest entrepreneurs pay a reputational price for the conduct of others.

Marx offers one more point worth borrowing. He argued that a wage must at least cover the cost of reproducing the worker: food, housing, and the means to raise a family. By that measure, a salary that cannot sustain a doctor or teacher in the city where they serve is not merely low. It means the state is drawing on the savings, family support, and goodwill of its professionals to subsidize public services. That subsidy cannot last indefinitely.

The feed as a stage

Social media has changed the scale of all this. Veblen's leisure class performed for neighbors and rivals. Today a ceremony in Bole or abroad performs for millions of phones within hours. Platforms reward spectacle, so luxury becomes content, and display becomes advertising for the self. Wedding planners, decorators, and influencers build businesses on it, and ordinary couples measure their own celebrations against what they see.

Repetition normalizes. When a billion-birr gift becomes a meme, extreme wealth starts to look less like an anomaly that demands explanation and more like ordinary scenery. Captions that frame such displays as blessing, hard work, or family pride do quiet ideological work. They present the outcome without the process, and they invite admiration in place of the question Bourdieu and Marx would both ask: how was this acquired?

When the cost of reform falls on salaried professionals, farmers, and the urban poor ... citizens draw their own conclusions about whom the economy serves."

The same platforms also carry the critique. The health workers' campaign of 2025 began as a social media campaign, and the billion-birr clip drew mockery as well as admiration. Ethiopians are not passive viewers. Yet the feed is better at circulating envy and outrage than at asking institutions to account for how wealth is made, taxed, and regulated.

What the wider debate says, where it is unsettled

The global literature on inequality supports some of these concerns and complicates others. Thomas Piketty's Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2013) argued that when returns on wealth outpace economic growth, fortunes concentrate and inheritance gains weight relative to work. Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett's The Spirit Level (2009) linked higher inequality to weaker social trust and worse health and social outcomes. Both drew mainly on evidence from richer countries, and both have critics, so their lessons for Ethiopia are hypotheses rather than settled findings.

There are counter-arguments worth taking seriously. Simon Kuznets proposed that inequality tends to rise in the early stages of development before falling, which might suggest today's gaps are a passing phase. Elite spending also creates work for caterers, florists, tailors, musicians, and hotel staff. Both points have merit. But the Kuznets pattern is not automatic; where inequality later declined, it usually did so through taxation, public education, and organized labor. And the employment created by luxury spending is small compared with what the same capital could do in productive investment.

Measurement deserves caution too. Ethiopia's measured consumption inequality is moderate by regional standards; the World Bank's 2021 data give a Gini index of about 31. But household surveys rarely capture the very top of the distribution, and almost no reliable data exist on wealth, as distinct from consumption. The honest conclusion is that we do not know how concentrated Ethiopian wealth has become. That knowledge gap is itself a policy problem.

Weak state or selective one?

Extravagant private spending in a poor country is also a mirror held up to public institutions. Three features stand out.

The first is taxation. As Addis Standard reported, a study by the Ministry of Finance and the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that Ethiopia's tax-to-GDP ratio has fallen sharply, from 12.4 percent in 2014/15 to 7.5 percent in 2022/23, despite years of rapid growth. Revenue is also concentrated: the Large Taxpayers Branch Office collected 522.67 billion birr in 2025/26 from 746 registered taxpayers, with 31 state firms accounting for about 42 percent. A state that collects so little cannot pay its doctors properly, and a system that leans on state enterprises and salaried workers leaves private wealth lightly touched.

The second is property. When parliament approved the property tax bill in January 2025, the debate this publication recorded centered on its impact on fixed-income citizens, a concern raised even before the law was ratified. That concern is legitimate. Whether the law reduces inequality will depend on valuation, progressivity, and enforcement against the most valuable holdings, not only against ordinary homeowners.

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The third is competition. Ethiopia has had a Trade Competition and Consumer Protection Proclamation since 2013, prohibiting abuse of market dominance and price manipulation. Yet the enforcement capacity of the institutions behind it has long been questioned. Markets for imported goods, construction inputs, and urban land are where outsized margins are most likely, and they deserve the most scrutiny.

Research from the International Centre for Tax and Development notes that across Africa the main obstacle to taxing the wealthy is rarely the absence of laws. It is missing data and the political connections of the people concerned. That diagnosis fits Ethiopia. The gaps are less about legal text than about will and capacity.

The remedies are not exotic. They include a dedicated revenue unit for high-net-worth individuals, built on third-party data from land registries, vehicle registration, banks, and company records; a public register of the beneficial owners of companies; asset declarations for senior officials that are actually verified; progressive implementation of the property tax; and a competition authority with real independence. None of this requires policing anyone's wedding. Sumptuary laws would be unworkable and illiberal. The aim is not to stop people celebrating. It is to ensure that the money being celebrated was taxed, earned in fair competition, and open to scrutiny, which in turn requires a press and research community free to ask.

Social contract on display

Every society runs on an implicit bargain. Ethiopians have been asked, over the past two years, to absorb a great deal: a sharp devaluation of the birr, reduced subsidies, double-digit inflation, and conflict that has returned to parts of the country. The unwritten promise behind such sacrifice is that the pain is temporary and the gains will be shared.

Conspicuous wealth tests that promise in public. When the cost of reform falls on salaried professionals, farmers, and the urban poor, while its rewards appear on social media as billion-dollar gifts, citizens draw their own conclusions about whom the economy serves. A recent commentary in these pages captured the mood in its title: the vaults of the few swell while the plates of millions clatter empty. Citizens may not read Veblen, Bourdieu, or Marx, but they understand the difference between a fortune and a salary that no longer buys a month's food.

None of this calls for resentment of success. Ethiopia needs entrepreneurs, investors, and people willing to take risks, and it needs them to prosper. What it cannot afford is a model of growth in which fortunes are made through proximity to the state, displayed without restraint and lightly taxed, while those who teach its children and treat its sick are told to be patient.

The real question raised by a viral wedding clip is not about one family's generosity. It is whether growth without broader inclusion can hold a country together. The experience of other countries offers little comfort. A society that celebrates extreme luxury while asking its doctors to live on the margins is not only unequal. It is quietly renegotiating its social contract, and the terms are being set by the few who can afford the display. AS

Editor's Note: Tesfatsion Dominiko has a PhD in Sociology and Social Anthropology from Stellenbosch University. He also works as a freelance consultant with Telic Consulting, specializing in research and advisory services. Tesfatsion can be reached at tesfatsiondominiko@gmail.com