Kenya: 'Stop Using My Name to Hoodwink Gusii Voters,' Gachagua Tells Ruto

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has renewed his attacks on President William Ruto, accusing him of neglecting the Gusii region and relying on political rhetoric and handouts to win support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, Gachagua dismissed the President's development record in Kisii and Nyamira counties, claiming that four years into his administration, residents had little to show for their support of the Kenya Kwanza government.

He accused Ruto of repeatedly visiting the region with promises but failing to deliver on key infrastructure projects, including roads, water, electricity and an airport.

" In four years, you have done nothing for them. No roads, no water, no electricity, no airport, nothing. ZERO!" Gachagua said.

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He claimed that the President's political strategy in the Gusii region was centred on memorising village and road names to create an impression of familiarity with local issues, describing it as an outdated campaign script he allegedly used during the 2022 elections.

Gachagua further accused Ruto of substituting development projects with political slogans and financial handouts, arguing that his political brand and name could not replace tangible investments in the region.

"RiggyG is not a road in Kisii or Nyamira. Rigathi is not a water project. Gachagua is not an airport. The truthful man is not a rural electrification project," he said.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader also took aim at the President over what he described as repeated announcements surrounding the proposed cancer hospital, sarcastically suggesting that Ruto should relaunch the project, which he claimed had been unveiled several times.

His remarks come amid growing political competition for influence in the Gusii region as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gachagua also warned Ruto against interfering with DCP aspirants, threatening political consequences if the President continued what he described as attempts to undermine opposition candidates.

He invoked the controversy surrounding the President's alleged attempt to court the family of his late brother, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, warning that Ruto risked another public embarrassment.

Turning to the 2027 presidential contest, Gachagua declared that the political defeat he claimed to have delivered Ruto in Ol Kalou was only a rehearsal for a much bigger electoral battle.

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"The half dose I gave you in Olkalou was just a dress rehearsal," he said, warning that he was preparing a "full dose" for August 10, 2027.

He pledged to replicate what he termed the Ol Kalou political template across all 290 constituencies, saying his camp would mobilise voters to prevent electoral malpractice and the misuse of state institutions.

Gachagua further accused the government of using police officers and public institutions to intimidate political opponents, insisting that public servants were also dissatisfied with the administration over their salaries and access to medical care.

He claimed that these grievances would translate into votes against Ruto in the next election.

"You will have no escape route to rig the elections, intimidate any public servant, or misuse our police service or any state agency," he said.

The former Deputy President concluded by predicting Ruto's defeat and an embarrassing exit from State House, describing the 2027 election as an opportunity for Kenyans to punish the administration at the ballot.

"You shall vacate State House in shame and humiliation. That is my promise to you and the country," Gachagua said.