Kenya: A New 'Faith' Has Been Born? Youngster Bags Another Gold for Kenya At Youth Olympics

9 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 - Youngster Faith Rono added to Kenya's bulging medal collection at the Dakar Youth Olympics with victory in the women's 3000m on Monday evening.

Rono clocked 9:15.47 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Yordanos Tsigab of Ethiopia who came second in 9:15.71.

Uganda's Keren Chelimo finished third in a season's best of 9:32.41.

Rono's win came a few minutes after Wesley Kiplagat Kipkech had clinched the country's fourth medal at the games, clocking a personal best of 5:36.28 to finish second in the men's 2000m steeplechase.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.