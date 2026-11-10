Zimbabwe: Zimra Officers Arrested Over Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz Gle 53

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers stationed at Plumtree Border Post for allegedly falsifying the exit of two luxury vehicles, a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 that were seized by the Commission last week in Harare.

The officers, Edwin Mhondiwa Chabuda and Upenyu Chaurura are facing charges of Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer.

Investigations revealed that the two officers allegedly cleared the two high-value vehicles for exit at Plumtree Border Post without physically inspecting them in violation of ZIMRA Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Chaurura and Mhondiwa are accused of fraudulently certifying that the vehicles had exited the country when in fact the vehicles had not.

The two vehicles were later seized by ZACC at a lodge in Newlands, Harare, last week.

The accused are expected to appear at the Plumtree Magistrates Court tomorrow.