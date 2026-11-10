Zimbabwe: Award-Winning Tobacco Farmer Beaten to Death in Suspected Gold Ore Dispute

A 42-year-old award-winning tobacco farmer has allegedly been beaten to death by four men following a dispute over gold ore at a mining syndicate in Sanyati, Mashonaland West province.

Pardon Mhuri, from Hurungwe District, reportedly died on Friday after being attacked with shovels, iron bars and stones at Mhuri Mining Syndicate in Village 9B, Golden.

He sustained serious injuries during the assault and died upon admission to hospital.

Mhuri's death has shocked the farming community where he had built a reputation as a successful tobacco farmer before venturing into gold mining.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the killing saying the alleged attackers were members of the same family.

"The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim using shovels, iron bars and stones," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the four suspectsnidentified as Tinashe Mlalazi, Panganai Mlalazi, Ngonidzashe Mlalazi and Wiseman Mlalazi.

Commissioner Nyathi urged anyone with information that could help locate the suspects to report to their nearest police station.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing are continuing.