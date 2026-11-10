South Africa: Matlala Turns Tables On IDAC Investigator Perumal in Explosive Testimony

9 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Cat Matlala's explosive Madlanga Commission testimony challenges suspended Idac investigator Dylan Perumal's investigation, revives claims of threats by Shadrack Sibiya and exposes conflicting accounts of tender-related payments.

The timing could hardly be more striking. Suspended Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) chief investigator Dylan Perumal was reportedly taken to hospital in East London on Friday, 6 November, following an alleged suicide attempt.

Three days later, on Monday, 9 November, organised crime accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he made startling allegations about the very investigator at the centre of his case.

For the first time, Matlala revealed to the Madlanga Commission the contents and circumstances surrounding his controversial Section 204 statement - an arrangement under which an accused person may obtain indemnity from prosecution in exchange for giving evidence, subject to the statutory requirements.

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It was during his testimony on Monday, 9 November, that Matlala dropped a bombshell when he alleged that Perumal and senior investigator Brian Padayachee had pressured him into signing a plea-and-sentence agreement.

Matlala's 204 statement was examined after commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga dismissed an application filed by his defence counsel, advocate Annelene van den Heever, to block the use of this witness statement.

Suneel Bellochun, a senior investigator at Idac, commissioned the statement on 14 June 2026.

"I did not take an oath, and the statement prepared...

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