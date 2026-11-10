South Africa: The Nobel Peace Prize Has Come Home, Says SA's Latest Laureate, Navi Pillay

South African judge Navi Pillay, named 2026 Nobel peace laureate, says the prize has returned to its rightful home: the pursuit of justice.

Around the world, people are celebrating the return of the Nobel peace prize to its rightful home -- the halls of justice.

That's the gist of the message from South Africa's distinguished judge of international criminal law, Judge Navi Pillay, who in October was announced as the winner of the 2026 Nobel peace prize.

She is South Africa's fifth Nobel peace laureate, following ANC leader Albert Luthuli in 1960, Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 1984 and South Africa's incoming President Nelson Mandela and outgoing President FW de Klerk, who jointly won the 1993 prize.

Pillay told Daily Maverick the Norwegian Nobel Committee had noted that her award generated more media attention than any other recipient's in history.

MavericKids returns for its sixth year, inspiring children to dream bigger

The Activity book made for SMART, CURIOUS and INDEPENDENT South African children returns for Volume 6. For every copy of MavericKids bought from The Daily Maverick Shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers who will distribute to children in need of reading support.

Available now from The Daily Maverick Shop.

Order yours "So I find it gratifying that the world's public were waiting to return...