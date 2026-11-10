Botswana: Boko Promises Investor-Friendly Climate

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko, accompanied by First Lady, brought vibrant energy to Boipuso Hall as he graced the Botswana Business Awards and Investment Forum Gala Dinner in Gaborone on November 5.

Fresh from a daytime session focused on mapping new economic collaborations, the President used the evening's platform to deliver a clear message to the international and local investment communities: Botswana is open for business, and the government is actively removing the bureaucratic barriers standing in its way.

President Boko emphasised his administration's pledge to transform the economy by clearing obstacles to capital.

"Botswana is strategically placed not just geographically, but also in terms of its people. Our landlocked position is not a disadvantage; we are centrally positioned within the region. We have unlimited opportunities to serve as a seamless economic gateway for trade, reaching not just 2.5 million people, but over 400 million people," he stated.

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President Boko also credited Botswana's political stability and the hospitality of its people for positioning it as an ideal investment destination.

He emphasised that his administration was committed to creating a highly competitive, inclusive, and investor-friendly climate.

"The unnecessary administrative delays and poor coordination among government departments are frustrating for investors and present a major barrier to our country's economic success. However, government is prioritising the cultivation of a business environment that allows the private sector to lead and thrive effectively. We do not want to keep our investors waiting," he said.

President Boko further called for the intentional deconstruction of outdated bureaucratic holdups.

The Managing Director of the Botswana Developmet Corporation (BDC), Mr Oteng Keabetswe, reiterated the country's willingness to celebrate excellence to build a lasting purpose.

"We laid the groundwork during the day's session, and the message cannot be reiterated enough. BDC stands solid as a launchpad for serious investors looking to make an impactful contribution to Botswana's prosperity. However, tonight we turn our attention toward celebration and purpose recognizing innovation, resilience, and determination in creating jobs to meet Botswana's aspirations," he said.

Closing the event, the Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Mr Tiroeaone Ntsima, challenged participants to turn momentum into immediate operational realities.

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"The tone has been set, let us turn conversations into connections and connections into investments, enterprises and jobs," he said.

BOPA