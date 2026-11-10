Nigeria: One Decade After, Borno Town Declared Boko Haram Caliphate Hosts Youth Summit

A decade after Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno State was declared a caliphate by the Boko Haram terrorists, the community has hosted its first-ever Youth Summit.

Gwoza was liberated years ago by troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI some years ago but left many residents as refugees and communities deserted.

The summit was declared open by the Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness Mohammed Idris Timta, weekend, at the Federal College of Education, Gwoza.

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The monarch, who praised the organizers led by Dr. Buba Musa Tunga and his team for their vision, emphasized that the event should not be a one-off gathering, but rather the foundation for a permanent platform fostering continuous engagement among the youth.

"This summit should be treated as the beginning of a sustained process of engagement among Gwoza youths to bring sustainable peace and development," the Emir stated.

To institutionalize the forum, he inaugurated Mohammed Adamu Bams as Caretaker Chairman alongside two executive members, pending the election of substantive leadership.

He also directed that a comprehensive communiqué be drafted to guide the forum's future endeavors.

The historic gathering brought together young people, traditional leaders, political figures, and professionals from Gwoza's 13 distinct ethnic communities, as well as participants from across Nigeria and neighboring countries.

Also speaking at the event, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babagana Zulum, and security agencies.

He noted that their concerted efforts have yielded lasting peace, evidenced by newly constructed homes freely allocated to thousands of returnee Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Senator Ndume stressed that Gwoza's future cannot be built by a single group or community alone. "The central objective of this summit is to bring all citizens of Gwoza together, regardless of ethnic, religious, political, or geographical differences," he said, urging the youth to look past divisions and invest in their collective strength.

Echoing these sentiments, Hon. Ahmed Usman Jaha, representing Damboa/Chibok/Gwoza Federal Constituency, reminded the youth that leadership requires discipline, knowledge acquisition, and active contributions in the present, rather than waiting for tomorrow.