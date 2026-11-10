Algerian Journalist Abdelali Mezghiche Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Algerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Abdelali Mezghiche, overturn his conviction, and stop prosecuting journalists for exercising their right to freedom of expression.

On Sunday, November 8, a court in Chéraga, west of the capital Algiers, sentenced Mezghiche to three years in prison and fined him 200,000 Algerian dinars (US$1,500) on five misdemeanor charges, including publishing content deemed harmful to the national interest, inciting unarmed gatherings, and disseminating hate speech. Mezghiche's defense team plans to appeal the verdict. Prosecutors had previously sought a five-year sentence and a 200,000 Algerian dinar fine during a hearing on October 25. The judge then delivered the final verdict at the November 8 hearing.

"The three-year prison sentence handed to journalist Abdelali Mezghiche for his peaceful expression is a blatant weaponization of the Algerian judiciary to silence critical voices," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Algerian authorities must immediately release Mezghiche, overturn his conviction, and stop treating journalism as a crime."

A local journalist, speaking to CPJ on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said that Mezghiche was convicted under Articles 96 and 100 of Algeria's penal code, which criminalize distributing publications deemed harmful to the national interest and inciting unarmed gatherings, respectively.

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Mezghiche was arrested on February 5, 2026, and held in Kolea Prison, in the northern province of Tipaza, since February 9, when an investigating judge at the Chéraga Court ordered his pretrial detention.

Mezghiche has worked for Algeria's state-owned public television broadcaster since 2005, where he has presented cultural programs. He previously worked in print journalism and has published three poetry collections.

Currently, there are at least seven journalists jailed in Algeria for their work.

CPJ's emails to the Algerian Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Interior requesting comment on Mezghiche's detention did not receive a response.