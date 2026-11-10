Malawi: DPP Succession Battle Heats Up As 33-Year-Old Muhuwa Challenges Politics of Age

A 33-year-old Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rising star has thrown his hat into the ring for the party's presidency ahead of the 2030 elections, declaring that Malawi needs leaders judged by competence and results rather than age.

Former DPP Deputy National Youth Director Chriss Connex Muhuwa formally announced his ambition in a letter to party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, positioning himself as the face of a new generation determined to reshape both the party and the country.

In his bold pitch, Muhuwa argued that Malawi's future depends on strong institutions capable of delivering real change rather than what he described as empty political slogans.

He pledged leadership rooted in competence, integrity, preparation and measurable results.

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The youthful politician said the country must move beyond rhetoric and focus on practical solutions to persistent challenges, including unreliable electricity, sluggish industrial growth and rising unemployment.

Muhuwa insists his age should not be viewed as a barrier to national leadership, saying voters and party members should instead assess him on his qualifications, experience, vision and readiness to govern.

His political résumé includes serving as President of the DPP Youth Wing at the University of Malawi and later working as Special Assistant on Policy Analysis in the Office of the Vice President. He also served on the Malawi 2063 Youth Core Advisory Panel.

Drawing on his academic background in advanced energy materials and research experience in Egypt and Germany, Muhuwa says innovation, technical expertise and evidence-based policymaking are essential if Malawi is to unlock meaningful economic growth.

He further argued that appointments to public office should be based on merit and capability rather than political patronage, insisting that competent leadership is key to achieving long-term national development.

Muhuwa's announcement is likely to intensify debate over succession, generational renewal and the future direction of the DPP as the party begins looking beyond the next electoral cycle towards the high-stakes 2030 presidential race.