Malawi: K2m to Run? MCP MP Accuses Chakwera of 'Rigging' Party Race to Install Puppets

An opposition party MP has launched a blistering attack on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing its leadership of imposing eye-watering nomination fees to block ordinary members from contesting key positions and tighten President Lazarus Chakwera's control over the party.

Lawrence Chakakala Chaziya, the MCP legislator for Lilongwe Chilobwe Constituency, claims the controversial fees, which reportedly reach K2 million for some positions, risk turning the party's internal elections into a contest reserved for the wealthy.

And in an explosive broadside delivered at a political rally at Msundwe Trading Centre on Sunday, Chaziya went even further, alleging that the system is being manipulated to favour loyalists ahead of the party's national convention.

The outspoken MP suggested the move could ultimately help Chakwera install allies in influential positions, giving him greater control over constitutional changes within the party and strengthening his political grip.

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"How do you ask people to pay K2 million to contest party positions when the party already has assets and sources of income?" Chaziya told supporters.

He questioned why MCP members should be forced to bankroll internal elections when the party owns properties across the country, including houses and farms that could generate revenue.

According to Chaziya, the oppositio party inherited valuable assets built over decades, including properties in Kasungu, Chitipa, Karonga and Chikwawa.

"The founding father of the party, Kamuzu Banda, left us with houses and other assets. Where is that money going?" he asked.

"Those are the resources that should be financing party elections, not these imposed K2 million fees."

In a speech that repeatedly drew cheers from supporters, Chaziya questioned whether MCP's finances were in such poor shape that it could no longer afford to fund its own internal democratic processes.

"Are we that poor that we can't finance regional elections a few months before leaving government?" he asked.

He also queried how funds allocated to political parties represented in Parliament were being managed and whether some of those resources could be channelled towards internal elections rather than passing the cost on to aspiring candidates.

The legislator warned that high nomination fees risk excluding committed party members, particularly young people, women and grassroots activists who may have the support to lead but lack the financial means to enter the race.

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"You are failing to pay your children's school fees. How are you supposed to raise K2 million?" he asked.

Chaziya argued that MCP's internal elections should be open to all members regardless of economic status and urged regional and district leaders not to interfere with the democratic process.

He insisted that ordinary members should be allowed to choose leaders of their own preference rather than having candidates imposed by those already occupying positions of power.

His remarks are likely to intensify debate within MCP over the affordability of nomination fees and the transparency of the party's forthcoming internal elections, setting the stage for what could become a fierce battle over the future direction of the ruling party.