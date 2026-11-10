Malawi has declared an all-out war on organised crime, with the government unveiling plans for a tough new national strategy to tackle increasingly sophisticated criminal networks operating across borders.

Delivering a defiant message to traffickers, cybercriminals and other organised crime groups, Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito insisted the country would not surrender to criminal syndicates seeking to exploit globalisation and advances in technology.

Speaking during a multi-stakeholder consultative workshop on the development of the strategy, Mukhito said Malawi was taking decisive steps to strengthen its response to transnational organised crime and protect citizens from growing security threats.

'We will not surrender to organised crime,' he declared, adding that safeguarding Malawians remained the government's overriding priority.

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The minister said he expects the process to produce a coherent and actionable framework capable of guiding the country's fight against organised criminal networks.

He called for practical recommendations on the establishment of a National Task Force, as well as a realistic implementation roadmap with clearly defined timelines and deliverables.

Mukhito warned that organised crime has evolved into a complex international challenge that no country can tackle in isolation.

He said success would depend on stronger cooperation among government agencies, law enforcement institutions and international partners, as criminals increasingly operate across national borders.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga said the Malawi Police Service is stepping up efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats by investing in specialised training for officers.

Luhanga revealed that particular attention is being placed on cybercrime, a rapidly expanding area of criminal activity that has become one of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement agencies worldwide.

He said the service is equipping officers with the skills and tools needed to combat technologically advanced criminals who are exploiting digital platforms to commit fraud and other offences.

The development of the strategy marks a significant milestone for Malawi's security sector, with the country becoming only the sixth nation to formulate a dedicated national strategy aimed at combating transnational organised crime.

Authorities hope the blueprint will provide a coordinated and long-term response to criminal networks that continue to pose a threat to national security, economic stability and public safety.