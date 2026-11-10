Ethiopia Mobilizes Global Partnerships, Climate Finance Ahead of COP32

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to build international confidence in its climate commitments, attract climate finance and forge strategic partnerships as it prepares to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in Addis Ababa in November 2027, Finance Minister and COP32 Chief Negotiator, Fitsum Assefa (PhD) said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Fitsum described the conference as a crucial opportunity for Ethiopia to demonstrate its readiness to host COP32.

She added the country is also strengthening its influence in global climate negotiations and advancing international cooperation.

As the final global climate summit before COP32, she said, COP31 offers Ethiopia an important platform to help shape negotiating texts, declarations and other official outcomes, laying the groundwork for more meaningful progress on global climate commitments.

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She stressed that Ethiopia's preparations are driven by a broader responsibility to advance collective global interests, rather than focusing exclusively on its national priorities.

A major component of this effort is Ethiopia's national pavilion, which features around 60 programmes and events showcasing the country's climate initiatives, national identity and preparations for COP32.

Beyond presenting Ethiopia's achievements, the pavilion is serving as a strategic platform to attract investment, explore climate-financing opportunities, promote international partnerships and engage governments, institutions and other global stakeholders.

Fitsum noted that the pavilion also highlights Ethiopia's distinctive contributions to humanity, including its coffee heritage and status as the origin of humanity, offering international participants a broader perspective on the country's identity and potential.

On the diplomatic front, Ethiopia is strengthening engagement with key climate negotiating blocs and international partners, including the African Group of Negotiators, the Least Developed Countries Group, the G77 and China, and the European Union.

These engagements are aimed at building common ground, narrowing differences among negotiating parties and securing broader international participation in COP32.

However, Fitsum emphasized that Ethiopia's ambition goes beyond bringing a large number of delegates to Addis Ababa. The country also seeks to make COP32 a substantive platform for advancing climate negotiations, strengthening adaptation efforts, accelerating climate action and mobilizing the investment needed to address global climate challenges.

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Pointing to Ethiopia's domestic efforts, she highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative, which has mobilized millions of citizens in planting billions of seedlings, as a flagship demonstration of the country's commitment to environmental protection and climate resilience.

She also underscored that more than 90 percent of Ethiopia's energy consumption comes from renewable sources, predominantly hydropower, while the country is expanding electric mobility and promoting climate-compatible approaches to agriculture and urban development.

Despite its vulnerability to climate change and the persistent gap between its climate-financing requirements and available international support, Ethiopia is pursuing these initiatives as part of its broader green development ambitions.

Fitsum said the country's domestic actions provide a strong foundation for strengthening international confidence, attracting climate investment and mobilizing greater support for climate-resilient development.

Ethiopia is scheduled to host COP32 in Addis Ababa in November 2027, following COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026. The summit will offer a major opportunity to elevate Africa's climate priorities and strengthen the continent's role in shaping the global climate agenda.