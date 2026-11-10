Somalia: Somaliland President Honours Officer Who Handed Over Suspect in Brother's Killing

9 November 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has awarded a bravery medal and promoted a police officer who handed the suspect accused of killing his brother over to authorities, praising his decision to choose justice over revenge.

Ahmed Geeddi Mohamed, who serves with the police in Sanaag region, also received a reward in recognition of his actions, according to a presidency statement.

"The greatest courage is to exercise self-control at the most difficult moment," Irro wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

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"Officer Ahmed Geeddi Mohamed, whose brother had been killed, nevertheless apprehended the suspect and brought him before the law. He chose justice over revenge and placed the rule of law and national order above his personal interests."

Horndiplomat previously reported on Ahmed's actions after he transported his brother's body and the suspect accused of killing him in the same vehicle before handing the suspect over to authorities. His conduct drew widespread public praise.

Irro personally presented Ahmed with the bravery medal at an official ceremony attended by a senior police officer.

The presidency said Ahmed's response demonstrated respect for the dignity of his uniform and the trust citizens place in police officers.

It said the president stressed that courage extended beyond bravery in combat to include controlling personal emotions and resisting the urge for revenge when confronted with profound loss.

Despite his grief, Ahmed had chosen the law, justice and the public interest, setting an example for members of Somaliland's security services, the statement said.

"In recognition of the courage and responsibility he demonstrated, the nation has awarded Officer Ahmed Geeddi Mohamed a bravery medal and promoted him, so that he may serve as an example to all the national forces of the Republic of Somaliland," Irro wrote.

The presidency described Ahmed's conduct as a source of honour for Somaliland and its police force, saying it strengthened public confidence in law enforcement.

Irro also urged the public to follow Ahmed's example by upholding civic responsibility, protecting peace and respecting institutions responsible for administering justice.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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