Rwanda: 34 People Killed in Disasters Since September

At least 34 people have been killed and 50 others injured in disasters recorded across Rwanda since September 1, as the country experiences the September-December rainy season.

Figures obtained by The New Times from the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) show that the disasters also damaged 1,000 houses, destroyed five others and affected 847 hectares of crops between September 1 and November 6.

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Mining-related incidents accounted for the highest number of deaths, claiming 15 lives during the period, followed by lightning strikes, which killed seven people, and floods, which caused six deaths.

House collapses were responsible for five deaths, while wildfires claimed one life.

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Nyarugenge records highest number of deaths

Nyarugenge District recorded the highest number of disaster-related deaths, with seven fatalities.

Rusizi and Kayonza followed with five deaths each, while Kicukiro, Rutsiro and Gasabo recorded three deaths each.

Karongi registered two fatalities, while Rwamagana, Gicumbi, Nyabihu, Nyagatare, Rubavu and Burera recorded one death each.

The figures indicate that disaster-related fatalities were reported in at least 13 districts during the period.

MINEMA figures also show that 847 hectares of crops and 294 hectares of forests were damaged, while 11 cattle and 21 other livestock were lost.

The destruction also affected public services and economic activities.

At least 84 classrooms were damaged, alongside 18 electricity lines and two water supply systems. Two bridges and one health centre were also affected.

In addition, nine factories, two markets and six churches sustained damage.