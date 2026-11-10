Uganda: 13 CAA Officials Remanded to Kigo As Lawyers Decry Detention Conditions

Thirteen officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been remanded to Kigo Prison until November 18 after appearing before the Entebbe Chief Magistrate's Court, where they denied charges relating to alleged negligence, theft of electrical materials and interference with critical airport infrastructure.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis, who read the charges to them before ordering their remand pending further proceedings.

Their arrest followed an impromptu visit to Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of Works and Transport last week, during which concerns were reportedly raised about the airport's operations and management.

During the proceedings, defence lawyers Bruno Sserunkuma of M/S G.W. Bwanika & Co. Advocates and Tonny Tumukunde applied for bail, raising concerns about the welfare of their clients and the conditions under which they had been detained.

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Sserunkuma told court that some of the accused had been forced to sleep on the floor since their arrest, describing their detention conditions as poor.

"The conditions under which these people have been staying are not good. Some of them have been sleeping on the floor since they were arrested," he submitted.

He further told court that the accused had been transferred from Entebbe to Natete, complicating access to their lawyers and families.

The lawyer argued that the accused needed adequate access to legal representation and their relatives as they prepared to defend themselves against the charges.

The thirteen employees are facing separate charges arising from alleged incidents involving airport security systems, electrical infrastructure and operational safety.

In one of the cases, four CAA employees, including Dr James Mubiru, the Manager of Information Technology, Doreen Atukwase, Richard Mulenzi and Engineer Geoffrey Wanyama, are charged with neglect of duty over an alleged security breach involving the airport's server room.

According to the prosecution, Mubiru allegedly failed to supervise his subordinates, while Atukwase and Mulenzi are accused of failing to properly secure the server room keys.

Wanyama is separately accused of failing to repair and maintain a faulty biometric security lock system, allegedly allowing unauthorised access to the server room on January 5, 2026.

The prosecution further alleges that the incident resulted in the disconnection of airport check-in counters and flight information display screens for approximately two hours.

In a separate case, Kenneth Kasamba, Stephen Omeda, Godfrey Kyagondeze and Ronald Ssemaganda are accused of interfering with electrical installations and stealing electrical materials at Entebbe International Airport.

The prosecution alleges that between February and August 2026, the four, together with other individuals still at large, unlawfully cut and removed electrical wires belonging to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

They are also accused of damaging electrical wires in a manner that interfered with the proper metering of electricity. The charges were brought under the Electricity Act, 2023.

Another charge sheet names Engineer Herbert Ngobi, Chief Engineer responsible for Aerodrome Engineering, Planning and Development at CAA, who is accused of neglecting his duties by failing to provide adequate protective measures for lightning arresters installed on the roof of the airport's cargo terminal building.

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The prosecution alleges that the failure exposed the equipment to vandalism and theft by unknown persons in October 2024.

It further alleges that Ngobi failed to detect and promptly report the vandalism of the cables in September 2026, an incident which prosecutors say resulted in the diversion of aircraft.

All thirteen accused persons denied the charges and maintained their applications for bail.

However, Chief Magistrate Amabilis ordered that they be remanded to Kigo Prison until November 18, when court is expected to consider their bail applications and receive further guidance from the State.

The case places scrutiny on the security and maintenance of critical infrastructure at Entebbe International Airport, with the allegations raising questions about access control, electrical installations, aviation safety and accountability within the authority.