Uganda: Museveni Retains Kakande, 15 Other Permanent Secretaries

President Museveni has retained Hajji Yunus Kakande as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, making him one of 16 Permanent Secretaries who have kept their positions in the latest government appointments.

The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, welcomed the decision, saying Kakande's retention in the strategic and sensitive office demonstrates the President's confidence in his leadership, experience and commitment to public service.

"His retention reflects the value of continuity, institutional experience and effective coordination in advancing the Government's agenda," Babalanda said.

She thanked Museveni for entrusting Kakande with the responsibility once again and wished him good health and continued success.

"May your renewed mandate inspire even greater commitment to accountability, efficiency and the effective implementation of Government programmes," she said.

Babalanda also congratulated all Permanent Secretaries appointed to serve across government ministries, departments and agencies, including those retained and newly appointed.

She said the appointments reflected the President's trust in their abilities, professional experience and capacity to serve the country.

"Congratulations, and may God guide you in your service to Uganda," she said.