Ugandans Demand Answers As Government Gives Telecoms 14 Days Over Disappearing Data

Ugandans are demanding greater accountability from telecommunications companies over rapidly depleting internet bundles, unreliable connections and what subscribers describe as misleading claims about unlimited internet services.

For many consumers, the concern is whether they are getting value for money, with some reporting that bundles worth thousands of shillings disappear within minutes or hours.

Juliet Nambalirwa, a sales executive, questions the credibility of unlimited internet packages, arguing that the actual experience often falls short of what operators advertise. She also complains about inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity.

Another subscriber, Muzaham Baguma, says his data bundles run out unusually quickly, while attempts to seek assistance from customer care often leave him listening to promotional adverts instead of receiving solutions.

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"I load a lot of data, say 2GB, and it gets washed down quickly. And when you call customer care, they resort to playing adverts in the call. I often load more data and the same happens. In a day I spend 20k on data," Baguma said.

Amanyire Maureen says even purchasing a Shs2,000 bundle does not guarantee satisfactory connectivity, forcing her to repeatedly buy additional data.

"I want my service provider to work on my data so that it gets smooth and ensures customer satisfaction," she said.

For businesses, unreliable internet can disrupt essential operations. Bashir Lutaaya recounts purchasing Shs5,000 worth of data to attend to an urgent matter at Kampala Capital City Authority, only to receive notifications that his bundle had expired less than five minutes later.

The complaints have attracted government attention. On November 5, Trade Minister Sanjay Tanna and State Minister Wilson Mbadi met representatives of major telecommunications companies to discuss concerns surrounding service delivery.

Following the meeting, operators committed to submitting a comprehensive report within two weeks, outlining the complaints and proposed measures to improve network performance, customer experience and complaints management.

Smaller operators are also expected to participate in subsequent engagements.

The two-week deadline puts telecommunications companies under pressure to explain the concerns raised by subscribers and outline how they intend to address them.

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However, the operators' report is yet to be submitted, and consumers will be looking for practical improvements rather than further assurances.