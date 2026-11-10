Uganda: Police Arrest 28 Drivers in Festive Season Drink-Driving Crackdown

Police have arrested 28 drivers for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during an early-morning crackdown aimed at reducing road accidents ahead of the festive season.

The suspects were arrested during impromptu drink-driving operations conducted between 4am and 6:30am on Monday, November 9, Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said.

Kananura said the arrests form part of intensified traffic enforcement operations launched on November 6, targeting motorists whose conduct and failure to comply with traffic regulations pose risks to other road users.

The initial operations also resulted in the impounding of 737 vehicles in Kampala over failure by their owners to clear Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) fines, police said.

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The enforcement campaign will be conducted in three phases: before, during and after the festive season.

Kananura said officers would focus on enforcing driving licence requirements, drink-driving regulations, careless driving, dangerous overtaking and compliance with mechanical roadworthiness standards.

The operations will also target public service vehicles violating traffic regulations, motorists with outstanding EPS penalties and drivers who dangerously overload passengers.

Police will further crack down on motorists using illegal sirens, revolving lights and other unauthorised vehicle modifications.

Kananura said the campaign would combine enforcement with public awareness, traffic management and coordination with other security agencies and road safety stakeholders.

He warned motorists against dangerous driving practices during the festive season, when increased travel and celebrations often put additional pressure on the country's road network.

"The festive season should be a time of happiness, family reunions and celebration, not a period of mourning for families who lose their loved ones through preventable road traffic crashes," Kananura said.

He urged motorists to celebrate responsibly, observe traffic regulations and avoid driving after consuming alcohol.

"Our commitment remains saving lives at all costs," he said.

The crackdown comes as police intensify road safety enforcement ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, a period characterised by increased movement of people across the country.