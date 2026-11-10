Malawi: 'Trust in God's Plan' - VP Ansah Comforts Grieving Family At Funeral of Mayor's Daughter

Malawi Vice President Dr Jane Ansah joined grieving family members, friends and city officials on Monday as mourners gathered to lay Rauline Moses, the daughter of Mzuzu City Mayor Councillor Chiyembekezo Glyn Moses, to rest.

The sombre burial ceremony was held at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe, where emotional tributes poured in for the young student whose life was cut tragically short.

Rauline died on Saturday, November 7, in Mzuzu after a brief illness. She was just 20 years old.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing mourners, Dr Ansah urged the bereaved family and those gathered to remain steadfast in their faith and seek strength from God during their darkest hour.

Describing the loss as heartbreaking, the Vice President conveyed her deepest condolences to the Moses family and the people of Mzuzu City.

Drawing on lessons from Psalm 139 and the biblical story of Job, Dr Ansah acknowledged the pain and unanswered questions that often follow the death of a loved one.

However, she encouraged mourners to trust in God's wisdom, reminding them that human beings cannot always understand His plans, especially in moments of profound grief.

In a poignant moment during the ceremony, the Vice President laid a wreath in honour of the late Rauline.

Born on September 23, 2005, Rauline was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Geology at the University of Malawi, where she was in her final year of studies.

Her untimely death has left her family, friends and fellow students mourning the loss of a promising young life.