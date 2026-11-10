Nigeria: Electricity Has Been Restored - Govt

The Federal Government has announced the restoration of electricity supply to the Lagos Complex following the repair of the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said the repair had increased electricity supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts, restoring it to the level before the disruption.

Tegbe disclosed this in an update shared on his Facebook page on Monday, while assuring Nigerians that efforts were ongoing to restore full supply to other affected locations.

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"This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption," he said.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Power was working with generation companies, the System Operator, the Transmission Company of Nigeria and electricity distribution companies to sustain the improvement.

He, however, noted that some locations were still awaiting full restoration.

The development follows electricity disruptions across parts of the country, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

Power allocation to distribution companies reportedly dropped to about 2,926 megawatts on November 5, following inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants and reduced output from hydroelectric stations.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) attributed the decline to the supply constraints, which resulted in reduced electricity supply hours and increased load shedding by distribution companies.

Meanwhile, Tegbe has expressed optimism that Nigerians would experience more stable electricity within the next three to five years as the government implements projects to expand power generation and strengthen the national grid.

Responding to a question from TVC's Rakiya Abdul on when Nigerians could expect stable electricity, the minister said ongoing grid enhancement projects would improve supply.

"For those who are currently having access, what we are working on is to stabilise the grid and it will get better. You will continue to see visible improvement," he said.

He added that areas with limited or no electricity access would also benefit from increased generation capacity and grid expansion.

The minister said Nigerians should be able to work from their homes and offices without frequent blackouts within the next three to five years.

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"Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians," he said.