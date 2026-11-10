South Africa: Matlala Blames Medication for R500K Bribery Claims - South African News Briefs - November 10, 2026

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Matlala Claims Medication Affected R500K Bribery Statement

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has told the Madlanga Commission that he was heavily medicated and not mentally well when he made statements alleging he paid former police deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya R500,000, reports EWN. Matlala has denied making the payments, claiming he gave Sibiya only R50,000 during the SAPS Excellence Awards in KwaZulu-Natal. The statements were part of a failed plea agreement in a R360 million tender fraud case involving his company, Medicare24. Matlala is set to return to the witness stand.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial Continues

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Defence witness Thabiso Buthelezi is set to continue testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court, reports SABC News. Buthelezi has told the court that his late uncle, Simphiwe Buthelezi, was seriously ill and mentally incapacitated when police allegedly obtained a statement from him in June 2020. He claimed his uncle could barely speak, feed himself, or hold a conversation and therefore was not in a condition to make or sign a statement. The defence is challenging the circumstances surrounding the alleged statement.

UK Triple-Murder Suspect Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea

UK fugitive Ndodana Tshuma is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court as his extradition to Britain remains delayed, reports EWN. Tshuma, who is wanted over the alleged murders of his wife and two daughters at their London home in July, is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea to charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and contravening immigration laws. He previously told his lawyer he could not remember signing the plea and sentence agreement, despite weeks of negotiations. The proceedings are expected to determine whether the court will allow him to retract his plea, further affecting the extradition process.

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