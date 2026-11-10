Sudan: Red Sea State Achieves 74.5% Health Insurance Coverage, Plans Initiative to Cover an Additional 25,000 Families

Port Sudan (SUNA) - Red Sea State Wali Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour on Monday chaired the second meeting of the State Health Insurance Financing Council, attended by a number of executive, financial and health officials.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Sea Ports Corporation, the Directors-General of the Ministries of Finance, Health and Social Development, the Director of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, and the Secretary-General of the Zakat Chamber.

The meeting reviewed the establishment of the council, which was formed in early 2026 in accordance with directives from the National Health Insurance Fund, with the aim of supporting, financing and ensuring the sustainability of health insurance, as well as increasing the number of families covered by the project.

The state's Health Insurance Director, Ali Shash, explained that the council began its actual operations in April 2026, initially covering 15,000 families in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, the Sea Ports Corporation, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and the Zakat Chamber.

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He revealed that population coverage in the state had risen to 74.5%, compared with the previous 69.8%, representing an increase of 4.7 percentage points.

Shash added that the meeting reviewed the population coverage situation and the 2027 budget, and presented a proposal for a state-wide mobilisation initiative, under the patronage of the state wali, to be launched in early 2027 to provide health insurance coverage for more than 25,000 additional families.

The meeting also agreed that practical preparations for the initiative should begin in December this year, while ensuring fairness in the distribution of quotas among the various localities to guarantee that insurance cards reach the most deserving groups.

Shash expected health insurance coverage in Red Sea State to exceed 80% in 2027, significantly contributing to the provision of healthcare services to citizens.