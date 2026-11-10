Sudan: Minawi Before French Parliament - We Demand RSF Be Designated a Terrorist Organisation and Its Supporters Held Accountable

Paris (SUNA) - Governor of Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minawi, called on France, the European Union and the international community to designate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a terrorist organisation, halt all forms of military and financial support to it, and hold accountable those involved in financing it.

In an address delivered on Monday before members of the French Parliament and representatives of the European Union, and published on his Facebook page, Minawi said that Sudan represents a real test of the international community's commitment to justice and human rights. He stressed that these demands are not calls for revenge, but rather demands for justice, accountability and the protection of innocent lives.

Minawi called for five urgent measures: designating the RSF as a terrorist organisation in accordance with international legal standards; halting military, financial and logistical support to the group and investigating those responsible for providing it; freezing the assets of companies and financial networks involved in financing its military operations; supporting the International Criminal Court (ICC) in holding those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide accountable; and exerting diplomatic and economic pressure on any country or entity proven to be involved in supporting these atrocities.

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Minawi pointed to credible reports concerning the external support received by the militia, including reports relating to the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling for independent international investigations and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

He stressed that the tragedies witnessed in the cities of El-Fasher, El-Geneina and Zamzam are not merely Sudanese tragedies, but humanitarian tragedies that touch the conscience of all humanity. He noted that Darfur has endured violence, displacement and grave atrocities for more than two decades.

"We are not simply asking for sympathy; we are demanding concrete decisions and practical measures that have a real impact on the ground," Minawi said.

Darfur Region Governor appealed to the French Parliament, European institutions and human rights defenders not to abandon Sudan, warning that silence could turn into complicity. He stressed that history would remember not only those who committed atrocities, but also those who had the ability to act and chose to remain silent.

Minawi concluded by saying that El-Fasher is not merely a city in Sudan, but has become a test of the world's conscience. He stressed that justice must encompass El-Fasher, El-Geneina, Zamzam, all Sudanese cities and the entire Darfur Region, adding that the dignity of the Sudanese people and humanity must remain above all else.