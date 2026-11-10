Nigeria: Atiku's Son Leads APC Campaign Group to Jigawa Ahead of Tinubu's Visit

Atiku junior announced the collapse of his group's structure, 'Haske ', into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in support of President Tinubu's re-election bid.

Abba Atiku, a son of the presidential candidate of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday led his support group to Jigawa State ahead of President Bola Tinubu's scheduled visit on Tuesday.

Atiku junior, the movement's founder, announced the collapse of the group's structure, 'Haske', state-wide into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in support of President Tinubu's re-election bid.

He stated that the president deserves a second term to fully deliver on his "Renewed Hope" mandate for Nigerians.

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Also speaking, Usman Meyari, director-general of the Haske Bola Ahmed Tinubu Organisation, stated that the group--originally founded in 2019 to support Atiku Abubakar--has now resolved to back the incumbent president.

"We believe in the informal agreement on power rotation between the North and the South.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari completed eight years in power. What justification do we have to deny President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the opportunity to complete his own eight-year tenure?

"Attempting to replace Tinubu at this stage invites chaos and instability. That is why we, the youth, are backing the president to safeguard the nation's stability.

"We are doing this in the national interest, as every patriotic citizen desires peaceful development and progress. We must avoid selfishness by not insisting on an early northern succession. There is an understanding regarding a rotational presidency, and we must honour it", Mr Meyare said.

In his remarks, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi commended the group for the visit and lauded its decision to support the APC and President Tinubu's re-election.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the delegation's commitment to national unity and stability.

"I am with you 100 per cent," Governor Namadi said. "As a governor and member of the APC, I stand firmly behind you, and we will work hand in hand to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secures a second term.

"In Jigawa, our objective is not merely to see Tinubu re-elected; we are focused on delivering an overwhelming majority of the state's votes for him."

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The Jigawa State Government has promised a rousing reception for President Tinubu when he arrives on Tuesday for a working visit and campaign rally.