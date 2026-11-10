Kenya: Lawyers to Protest As Court Rules On Missing Advocate Abshir Abdi

10 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Lawyers are set to take to the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday as the High Court prepares to deliver a crucial ruling on the whereabouts of missing advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, escalating pressure on security agencies to account for his disappearance.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on advocates to gather at the Milimani Law Courts ahead of the ruling in habeas corpus proceedings seeking to compel the State to produce Abdi before court.

The lawyers will later march to Jogoo House to demand answers from the Inspector General of Police over the missing advocate, who has not been accounted for.

The demonstrations come as the High Court at Milimani prepares to deliver its ruling following proceedings held on November 5 in a case seeking to establish Abdi's whereabouts.

In an update, LSK said it was pursuing all available legal and institutional interventions to secure the lawyer's safe return.

The Society also renewed pressure on security agencies to provide a substantive response to a memorandum previously presented to the Inspector General of Police.

LSK has urged lawyers to turn up in solidarity, warning that the case raises broader concerns about the safety of legal practitioners and respect for the rule of law in Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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