Africa: Mo Ibrahim Index Puts Malawi 20th in Africa On Governance

Malawi's rise to 20th place in the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance is a rare piece of good news.

After a decade of uneven reform and economic strain, the country has moved up the table, with 18 African states improving since 2021 and Malawi's score climbing from about 45.9 in 2016 to 52.9 in 2025. That puts it just above the continental average of 50.1.

The strongest case is accountability.

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Malawi ranks sixth in Africa on accountability and transparency, a result the Mo Ibrahim Foundation attributes to open institutions, audit scrutiny, a free press and civic pressure.

That is a meaningful achievement in a region where public officials often escape scrutiny.

The country's tenth-place ranking on rule of law and justice suggests that courts and legal safeguards have held up better than many of its neighbours.

Yet the index also exposes the gaps.

Access to information remains a stubborn problem, with a government official conceding that "stumbling blocks" still stop citizens from reaching public information in many parts of the country.

The strain between the Speaker and the Executive, which the same official described as hampering co-operation between the arms of government, is a reminder that institutional independence is not yet settled.

The most important caution comes from human rights defender Benedicto Kondowe, who warns against treating the rankings as proof that institutions are doing their jobs.

He is right. A high place on a continental table means little to a farmer waiting for inputs or a patient waiting for medicine.

The test is whether better governance translates into jobs, food security, health care and affordable living, and on those measures the verdict is still open.

For a government that wants to claim credit, the lesson is simple. The index rewards openness, and openness must now be extended from the courts and the press to the everyday business of getting information and services to citizens.