Malawi: Seven Shortlisted for ACB Director General, Ministry Confirm

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has launched a fresh hunt for a new director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), more than two years after the post fell vacant.

Minister Charles Mhango confirmed that seven candidates have been shortlisted for interviews, but declined to name them, saying doing so could affect their privacy.

"It is not ethical to disclose their names because it can have an impact on their personal life," he said.

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Mhango also refused to say when the appointment would be made, insisting he did not want to put the interview committee under pressure.

The vacancy dates back to May 31, 2024, when the contract of Martha Chizuma expired.

The ministry has now re-advertised the position for the third time in two years after failing to identify a suitable candidate.

The latest search follows interviews conducted in April, in which about eight candidates took part, including ACB acting director general Gabriel Chembezi.

Last week, Mhango said he had directed Chembezi to keep serving until a substantive appointment was made.

The directive followed the expiry of Chembezi's 12-month tenure on November 3, 2026, before the recruitment of a substantive chief had been finalised.

President Peter Mutharika's administration appointed Chembezi last November, after removing another acting director general, Hilary Chilomba, who had been appointed under the Malawi Congress Party administration.

Chilomba, who previously served as deputy director general, took over from Chizuma in June 2024.

Under Section 5(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, the names of three successful candidates are submitted to the President, who makes the appointment subject to confirmation by Parliament's Public Appointments Committee.