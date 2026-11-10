Kenya: Compensation Panel Challenges Man Over Ksh100,000 Bribery Allegation

Nairobi — The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations says two individuals who had accused its officials of soliciting bribes to facilitate compensation have withdrawn their allegations.

In a statement, Panel Chairperson Professor Makau Mutua said an internal investigation established that Margaret Onyango Okitch had retracted claims that an Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) officer demanded KSh150,000 to process her fatality compensation claim.

"Ms. Margaret Onyango Okitch, alleged that an IPOA officer solicited Ksh150,000 to process her claim for a fatality. Today, she contacted Panel staff at KICC and retracted the accusation. She stated that she regrets being misadvised in her victims' WhatsApp group. She also categorically retracted the same false accusation to IPOA," he stated.

The Panel further said another complainant had withdrawn allegations that a staff member demanded KSh1,200 to facilitate the notarisation of her affidavit.

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"Ms. Stellamaries Nthenya, alleged that a Panel staff member at KICC solicited Ksh1,200 to facilitate the notarization of her affidavit fee, an external service the Panel does not provide. This afternoon she has repudiated that false accusation," Mutua clarified.

The Panel has also challenged another complainant to report the matter to the relevant authorities or make public the evidence supporting his claims.

"Mr. Fredrick Ojiro, alleged that a Panel Member received Ksh100,000 as a bribe and alleges to have evidence to that effect. The Panel advises him to immediately report these allegations to the relevant authorities or make public all the details concerning these allegations," Mutua said in a statement issued on Monday.

Mutua maintained that the Panel does not charge any fees for its services and warned victims against fraudsters demanding money to facilitate compensation.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations says it has processed 236 fatality claims as it moves to address concerns over delays and alleged irregularities in the compensation process.

"The Panel warns victims and the public against malevolent actors who include fraudsters, imposters and brokers, demanding money with the intention of defrauding victims to facilitate compensation," Mutua affirmed.

The Mutua led Panel is responsible for overseeing compensation claims involving victims of human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests.