Nigeria: Decade After, Borno Town Declared Boko Haram Caliphate Hosts Youth Summit

A decade after Boko Haram terrorists declared Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State a caliphate, the community has hosted its first-ever youth summit to promote peace, unity and development.

Gwoza was liberated by troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, but the insurgency left many residents displaced, with several communities deserted.

The Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness, Mohammed Idris Timta, declared the summit open at the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, at the weekend.

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The monarch commended the organisers, led by Dr Buba Musa Tunga, for initiating the gathering, urging them to make it a permanent platform for engaging young people.

He said the summit should mark the beginning of sustained efforts to promote peace and development in the area.

The summit brought together youths, traditional rulers, politicians and professionals from Gwoza's 13 ethnic communities, as well as participants from other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the event, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babagana Zulum and security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to the area.

He said the improved security situation was reflected in the construction of houses allocated to thousands of returning internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Ndume said the development of Gwoza required the cooperation of all its communities, regardless of their ethnic, religious, political or geographical differences.

He urged youths to overcome divisions and work together for the development of the area.

Also speaking, the member representing Damboa/Chibok/Gwoza Federal Constituency, Ahmed Usman Jaha, urged the youths to prepare for leadership through discipline, education and active participation in community development.