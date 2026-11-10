Kenya: Gachagua Warns Ruto Against Interfering With DCP Aspirants

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto against interfering with aspirants affiliated with his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), threatening to intensify his political campaign against the ruling administration.

Gachagua invoked the recent political confrontation in Ol Kalou as a warning of what lies ahead.

"Leave DCP aspirants alone, or you will get another egg in the face, just like when you tried to con the widow and children of my late brother, Governor Gachagua."

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"The half dose I gave you in Ol Kalou was just a dress rehearsal. I am preparing the full dose to administer intravenously on 10th August 2027," Gachagua declared.

The DCP leader further vowed to replicate what he described as the Ol Kalou political template across all 290 constituencies, warning against electoral interference and the misuse of state institutions during the next General Election.

He claimed that the opposition would mobilise against attempts to intimidate public servants, interfere with the electoral process or misuse the police service to advance political interests.

In the same statement, Gachagua accused Ruto of failing to deliver on development promises in the Gusii region, claiming that the President had little to show for his four years in office.

He cited what he described as the lack of significant improvements in road infrastructure, water supply, rural electrification and airport development in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Gachagua accused Ruto of relying on what he termed an old political script of memorising village and road names to win over residents instead of presenting a record of completed projects.

"All you have are more lies and handouts. RiggyG is not a road in Kisii or Nyamira. Rigathi is not a water project. Gachagua is not an airport," he said.

He also questioned the repeated launches of a proposed cancer hospital, claiming that the project had been relaunched five times, including twice in his presence.

The latest exchange came hours after Ruto launched a scathing attack on Gachagua during his tour of Nyamira County, accusing him of being a "chief extortionist" who did not deserve to hold political office.

"You are the chief extortionist. You were fired from work because of extortion. You have troubled business people with extortion. You have troubled candidates of your party with extortion," Ruto said.

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Speaking on Monday during his tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, where he presided over the Riamoni-Nyangori Road and Last Mile Connectivity projects in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County, the President questioned Gachagua's suitability to lead the country.

Ruto also dismissed Gachagua's claims that he was instrumental in securing his victory in the 2022 presidential election, arguing that he had personally campaigned for votes across the country.

"Then he goes around everywhere saying, 'I am the one who made Ruto president.' I want to ask you people of Kisii, didn't you welcome me when I stood here and asked for votes?" Ruto posed.